Vrindavan Woman Embraces Lord Krishna As Her Son, Dons Trendy T-shirt And Smart Watch

Every day, so many devotees visit Vrindavan to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. The view of the Shyamasundar statue fills their hearts with a sense of gratitude and profound devotion. Amidst these devoted souls, there exists a special group, some of whom develop an emotional bond with God.

Among this group, there’s a woman devotee who considers Laddu Gopal, the child image of Lord Krishna as her beloved child. Her love for Laddu Gopal is similar to that of a mother, a sentiment that transcends the ordinary.

Sandhya Mishra shifted to Vrindavan after getting married in Satna, Madhya Pradesh. The first time she saw the statue of Lord Krishna in Vrindavan it truly held a special place in her heart and felt a sense of belongingness with Lord Krishna.

She seemed to express a lot of love and started considering Lord Krishna as her son. Sandhya dresses Krishna in trendy clothes. She wisely chooses stylish T-shirts and jeans that fit him perfectly, making sure he looks his best. However, her care and affection don’t end with clothing alone—Sandhya takes it a step further by adorning Lord Krishna with a smartwatch. This unique bond and affectionate love touch the hearts of many people.

Sandhya shared that she had been a devoted worshipper of Lord Krishna for many years. However, it was about a year and a half ago that she warmly welcomed Laddu Gopal into her life. She shared that, even with two children of her own, her love for Laddu Gopal goes beyond the deep affection she feels for her biological son.

Her day starts with gently waking up Lord Krishna and giving him a refreshing bath. For breakfast, he is offered a cup of tea and other times it’s a glass of milk. Sandhya takes special care to prepare his meals, and she makes sure that Keshav is the first one to taste the home-cooked food. The rest of the family enjoys the prasad after Krishna has been served. Those who witness this beautiful act of devotion often find it touching.