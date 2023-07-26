Wait, What? Couple Discovers They Are Cousins Just Months Before Wedding

A soon-to-be-married couple discovered they were cousins after taking a DNA test to know more about their family tree. The confession was made anonymously on Reddit months ago thereby garnering traction from social media users. While making the revelation, the man claimed to be the same age as his fiance. All happy in love, they were planning to get hitched in a few months before the news jolted their entire life. The Redditor admitted his passion for digging out information and learning more about his ancestry. Supposedly, he had been building a family tree when a promo on Ancestry.com for a 50% DNA kit caught his attention. He bought the kit for himself and his fiance.

The result of the test came in when the duo was on a flight, traveling with a huge group for a vacation. Explaining the outcome of the test of his fiance, the man wrote, “In the ‘view DNA matches’ section was my picture. It says we’re third cousins. His dad, who I guess did a test years ago, came up as well." The couple did not know how to feel or digest the information. If the Reddit confession is anything to go by, the couple is gay, and conceiving a baby deems no problem for them.

“On one hand, we’re gay, so there’s no concern over having babies. We’re also both Jewish, and I know our gene pools are already shallow," the man added. He continued that being third cousins feel “too close for comfort" to him even though there’s no possibility of them breaking up. The man admitted they’re quite weirded out by the information so much so that his fiance is even refusing to talk about it. “I don’t know how to feel or how to process this. Is it insane? Is it no big deal," the man asked while concluding his confession. Take a look at it here:

A majority of social media users have advised the couple to treat the revelation as no big deal and continue their relationship. A user commented, “It’s not a big deal, first cousins having kids the odds of the kid having issues from it is in the low single digits." Another added, “It’s nothing. Third cousins are pretty distant: it means you share one set of great-great-grandparents." One more joined the bandwagon with a royal reference, “Queen Elizabeth married her third cousin. It’s far enough away in lineage that it’s not a huge ordeal." Meanwhile, a user explained, “Eh I feel like it’s fine. Not trying to invalidate the surprise of it or anything but I don’t see why it should stop you."

What do you think?