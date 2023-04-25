Wait, What? Man Loses Over Rs 3 Lakh To Fake Amazon Hiring

A job hunt took a turn for the worse for a 33-year-old in Mumbai after he has duped Rs 3.42 lakh by scammers. The fraudsters pretended to be from the human resource department of e-commerce giant Amazon. A case has been registered against unidentified cyber fraudsters by the Mumbai Police. As reported by the Indian Express, the job seeker works for an Andheri-based company and was looking for some part-time online work. On April 3, he came across an advertisement for a job at Amazon on Facebook.

When the complainant clicked on the link, he received a Whatsapp number of a woman. She introduced herself as Marry and claimed to be a hiring manager at Amazon.

After the man showed interest in seeking work, the hiring manager sent him a link and asked him to create an account to start his tasks. The complainant first received a bonus of Rs 80.

Trusting the manager, the man soon completed one task after another like making recharges, buying products etc. He saw money getting deposited in his e-wallet and continued to do as the scammers advised him.

After a few days, the complainant had spent Rs 2.4 lakh and earned Rs 5.13 lakh in his e-wallet. When the man tried to transfer the money to his bank account, he received a message stating that his request was declined.

The complainant asked Marry about the procedure to withdraw money and was told he would have to pay a 20 per cent tax to get his earnings. To pay the tax (Rs 1.02 lakh), the man mortgaged his family’s gold.

After this, when he tried to transfer money from the e-wallet to his bank account, his account got deactivated. The man realised that he had been cheated of Rs 3.42 lakh.

The job seeker initially lodged a complaint at Diva police station. As he was duped in Andheri, the first information report (FIR) was transferred to the MIDC police station for investigation. The matter is being probed.

This is not the first job scam that came to light in Maharashtra over the past few days. Cops in Thane’s Vartak Nagar police station booked an unidentified woman for allegedly scamming a doctor and his brother of Rs 23 lakh in return for providing them with jobs in various government organisations.

