Wait, What? This UK Woman Poisoned Her Food To Teach Her Flatmates A Lesson

You must have met a person in your life who doesn’t prefer sharing their food with others. In many cases, there is no limit to shared meals when one is living with flatmates. But this habit can easily irritate those who prefer their food all to themselves. Like this UK woman, who was so fed up with her inconsiderate flatmates that she poisoned her food to teach them a lesson. Sarah caught the interest of social media users after she shared her extraordinary story of protecting her food from theft. Faced with persistent incidents of her roommates stealing her meals, Sarah resorted to a not-so-common solution: poisoning her own food. As per a report by New York Post, Sarah documented this experience in a TikTok video, where she disclosed that she had to take this drastic measure because her roommates were continuously stealing her food.

The text on the video read, “Throwback to 2 years ago when I had to safeguard my food by unconventional means because my flatmates kept stealing it." Many users were misled into believing that Sarah actually used a poison, when in fact, she had added copious amounts of salt to a carton of milk to make it contaminated.

In the TikTok video, Sarah proceeds to discuss and demonstrate the unconventional approach she adopted to safeguard her meals with a mischievous smile on her face.

She voiced her frustration, stating, “So, if people want to drink my milk and return it empty to the fridge, let’s find out who is responsible…. Let’s go. You wanna play? You wanna be disrespectful…You think I’m a b**ch, you think I’m somebody’s clown.”

Sarah concluded the video by stating that she would put the contaminated milk back in the fridge and would “wait for someone to drink it.” She captioned the video, “I have absolutely no regrets and yes someone drank it,” reported the publication.

The video garnered a whole lot of reaction from TikTok users and more than three lakh views so far. Some people lauded her for taking the drastic step and suggested more ideas: “Just salt? Should have chicken grease and dyed it blue or some for evidence.” Another commented, “You should have used laxative lol,” reported NYP.