Wait, What? Woman Buys Three Houses For Just Rs 270 In Italy

In a remarkable tale of perseverance and vision, Rubia Daniels, a 49-year-old from California, United States, embarked on a life-changing journey to Mussomeli, a charming town in Sicily, Italy. Drawn by the allure of Italy’s incredibly cheap houses, Daniels couldn’t resist the opportunity to witness the phenomenon firsthand. Little did she know that this adventure would result in her becoming the owner of not one, but three dilapidated properties, each purchased for a mere €1 (about Rs 89). The transaction, confirmed by Case 1 Euro, the organization overseeing the housing project in Mussomeli, marked the beginning of Daniels’ remarkable undertaking, reported Business Insider.

Originally hailing from Brazil and now residing in California, Daniels felt an instant connection to the town, reminiscent of her childhood home. The warm welcome she received from the locals, who embraced her like family, solidified her determination to restore these abandoned houses. Beyond the allure of cheap real estate, Daniels saw a deeper purpose in her endeavour. With a background in the solar industry, she believed in the importance of preserving existing structures and minimizing new construction. For her, the restoration of these homes held an environmental significance.

“It’s an environmental concept," Daniels said adding that, “We need to stop building and start remodelling the existing things that we have."

Currently splitting her time between San Francisco and Mussomeli, Rubia Daniels has dedicated herself to breathing new life into her newly acquired properties. One house is slated to become an art gallery, showcasing local talent and fostering cultural exchange. Another will serve as her own residence, providing her with an intimate connection to the community. However, it is the third house that represents her grandest vision—an ambitious plan to transform it into a wellness centre, a space designed to give back to the people of Mussomeli.

Although Daniels encountered a setback due to the pandemic, she refused to let it deter her. Resuming renovations in 2020, she has already completed the exterior restorations of two houses and remains committed to fulfilling her ambitious plans for the final property.

Through her unwavering determination, Daniels is not only revitalizing abandoned structures but also revitalizing hope and optimism in the community. Her projects and others like hers are a beacon of inspiration for many such towns that are just years away from being abandoned towns.