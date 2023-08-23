Waiter Chases Man For Leaving ‘Only’ Rs 45,000 Tip, Asks Him To Pay Rs 90,000

Often after eating at a restaurant, customers leave a small amount of money as a tip for the waiters. Restaurant-goers generally pay a 7 to 10 per cent tip on their total bill amount. But, apparently, a waiter in the coastal town of Saint-Tropez in France was left furious after a customer tipped him “only" 500 euros (approximately Rs 45,000) after eating at an expensive restaurant where he worked. The waiter did not stop at that. He even took the trouble of chasing the Italian man after he left the restaurant premises and accused the customer of paying him inadequately. The hilarious but equally bizarre incident was reported in a French local newspaper, Nice Matin.

As per a report by Nice Matin, the unnamed waiter was angry that the customer’s tip amount was only 10 per cent of the overall sum of the bill. He went on to explain to the customer that his tip amount should at least be 20 per cent of the bill. A friend of the Italian restaurant-goer, later on, claimed that the man thought that paying the waiter 500 euros (Rs 44,000 approx) was sufficient, but instead, he was “reprimanded.”

The friend told the local newspaper publication that after the waiter chased down the customer, following his departure from the restaurant, the waiter urged him that he could still rectify his mistake by paying him 1,000 euros (Rs 90,000) as a tip “because it was more consistent in approaching 20 per cent of the total amount of his bill.”

The Nice Matin reports stated that after the incident transpired, the Italian man swore that he would never visit Saint Tropez ever in his life, owing to the harassment he faced from the waiter, including the extra tipping changes he was asked to pay.

Saint Tropez is renowned for its bustling crowd and sky-high expensive restaurants. This small town has earned flak from the masses for being pricey and unwelcoming to tourists. Reports suggest that some of the eateries here have even begun wealth-screening customers, where restaurant authorities have mandated a minimum spend of 5,000 euros (about Rs. 4.4 lakh) for customers who wish to dine there.

Some countries like India do not demand tipping charges from customers. They are allowed to pay anything they want. In fact in restaurants where there is a separate amount of money allotted to Service Charge, customers need not pay waiters any additional amount.