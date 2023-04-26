Want Diamond Teeth? Surat Jewellers are Selling Dazzling Dentures For Rs 40 Lakh

Surat is not known as the city of diamonds for nothing! Jewellery and other items made of diamond are in great demand in overseas countries. In Surat, jewellers make dentures from gold and silver and they find markets abroad as well. Now, jewellers of the city are making diamond dentures and the price ranges anywhere between Rs 25 to 40 lakh.

The diamond dentures made here have 16 teeth– eight in the upper and eight in the lower jaw. The denture uses around 2,000 diamonds, apart from gold and silver. The design of the dentures is customised as per the customers’ wishes. Some prefer a heart-shaped design, while others even prefer a gun shape.

Move over necklaces, rings and other diamond, gold and silver jewellery. Now, people are putting on diamond dentures just like you would wear jewellery. Apart from silver, 10, 14 and 18 carat gold is also being used in these special dentures.

The cost of a 16-tooth denture made from silver and monzonite diamonds is around Rs 1 lakh. A denture made from gold and lab-grown diamond may cost up to Rs 5 lakh. Not only this, dentures made from gold and diamond may cost from Rs 25 to 40 lakh and the weight of such dentures is 25 to 40 gram.

There is a huge demand for such dentures in foreign countries. So foreign customers wishing to get a denture made in Surat, first, send the size of their denture. Then a POP base is prepared for this denture. The frame of the denture is made with gold or silver and then diamond is fitted in it. Then these dentures are shaped into different patterns. Some customers even prefer their own image or name on the teeth instead of diamonds.

