Want To Become A Professional Cheese Taste-tester? This Job Might Just Be Perfect For You

Amid recession and layoffs, getting a job isn’t easy. Once we have an interview lined up, there are stages to clear before we eventually get an offer letter. But ever imagined that eating food could pay you? The world has no dearth of odd job offerings like Colour specialists, snake milkers, professional sleepers or even movie watchers who are paid a salary. The Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants to hire a cheese taste tester.

The job posted this month is calling all cheese heads, who are “passionate about all types of foods, but especially cheese, pizza and other dairy products.” The hired employee will be responsible for describing and evaluating the food which they are eating in the following categories — the appearance, texture, aroma and flavour of the product.

The person will be hired in a Descriptive Sensory Panellist position and will be paid $15 per hour (Rs 1,237 per hour). And if you don’t have the skills needed for the job, don’t worry as the job description also claims that the research centre will train them to become part of a group of expert tasters with “sensory experience based on appearance, texture, taste and aroma attributes for research and product development purposes.”

The job description also mentioned that those hired should expect to taste up to 24 cheese samples and 12 pizzas per week along with other food products. The session will last three hours. It is also important to note that the position is listed as temporary but could be extended based on the need and/or funding of the research.