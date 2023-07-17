Want To Look Like Barbie? This Doctor Is Offering Doll-Inspired Surgery For Rs 98 Lakh

Do you want to look like real-life Barbie and Ken? This plastic surgeon in the US claims he can make the dream come true if you’re willing to splurge money. Hailing from Long Island, Dr Scott Blyer, is offering a surgery worth $120,000 (Rs 98.60 lakh) to transform patients just like the pink and plastic dolls. According to New York Post, the package includes three body surgeries starting from a facial to getting the classic Barbie hair and pink nails with teeth whitening. The 49-year-old reportedly says being approached for a plethora of modifications be it breast augmentation or butt lift.

“For some it may just be a breast lift or Brazilian butt lift. For others, it’s liposuction with a breast augmentation and a couple of facial modifications,” he explained to the New York Post. Notably, the offer isn’t limited to Barbie dolls, the package also consists of a Ken variation. This one is supposedly slightly cheaper than the previous one ranging at $110,000 (Rs 90.36 lakh). The surgery offers six-pack etching, far transfer to chest, jawline and cheek filler.

It is suggested the surgeon also came up with a unique way to transfer patients to and from the surgery. They’ll be moved in a pink Corvette but men are allowed to make a colour request of their own choice. The surgery package comes at a time when the buzz of the movie Barbie has skyrocketed all across the internet and the plastic surgeon admitted he wanted to tap on the trend. The idea of accumulating the package stemmed after the announcement of the film. He added, “When the movie was announced, we tried to rethink of a way to sort of package everything as a group deal.”

If the report is to be believed, Scott Byler’s “dream surgery" package has already begun attracting people. Men have reportedly shown interest in investing money in the body upgrade deal he is offering. The doctor works at the Cameo Surgery Centre located in Islandia.

When it comes to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play the lead protagonists while Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, and Isa Rhae join the ensemble cast as other Barbies and Kens. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on July 21.