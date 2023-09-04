Want To Look Youthful At Old Age? Follow This 70-year-old US Woman's Beauty Tips

Staying fit and healthy is the best way to live your life to the fullest, even when you are old. A woman on the internet is going viral for her beauty tips which make her look younger at 70, reported Daily Mail.

American influencer named Brittany Allen introduced the world to her 70-year-old aunt, who shared her “anti-ageing secrets" with the internet. Through her TikTok account, Brittany brought her aunt to talk about her beauty routine which gives her a youthful look.

Talking to the viewers, the influencer’s aunt revealed three tips that make her look younger than her real age. The three simple beauty secrets shared by the older woman were avoiding using make-up wipes, not stretching your skin and applying retinol lotion daily.

The 70-year-old said, “Number one, first I never stretch my skin," and adding further, she said, “Think of old leather shoes and how they’ll stretch. Your skin will too- it’s leather. Always dab it with a towel. Don’t ever use make-up wipes to wipe off your make-up."

She then talks about how she uses retinol lotion, a beauty product containing vitamin A used for acne, and anti-ageing. She further said that she only washes her face at night. She stated further, “Then I put on retinol lotion. I dab it on my eyes, I do my forehead, and my cheeks, my neck and my chest- and then you know what I’ll do it a second time."

For the diet, she told the viewers to stay “height-weight proportionate" and eat healthy. Earlier she had talked about how indulging in her favourite food from time to time, and living her life also contributed to her looking young. Commenting on this, she added, “Go for it because life is to enjoy".

The post on TikTok has gained half a million views and hundreds of comments. The users expressed their astonishment and awe, with one commenting, “I’m sorry did you say 70?!!! Amazing," and another user wrote, “I am changing my entire life now bye she is beautiful."