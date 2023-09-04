CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maggi ParathaNeil ArmstrongFull Face TattooDisneylandAI Drone
Home » Viral » Want To Look Youthful At Old Age? Follow This 70-year-old US Woman's Beauty Tips
1-MIN READ

Want To Look Youthful At Old Age? Follow This 70-year-old US Woman's Beauty Tips

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 11:20 IST

Delhi, India

The elderly woman advised people to never stretch their skin.

The elderly woman advised people to never stretch their skin.

American influencer named Brittany Allen introduced the world to her 70-year-old aunt. Through TikTok, the aunt shared her beauty routine which gives her a youthful look.

Staying fit and healthy is the best way to live your life to the fullest, even when you are old. A woman on the internet is going viral for her beauty tips which make her look younger at 70, reported Daily Mail.

American influencer named Brittany Allen introduced the world to her 70-year-old aunt, who shared her “anti-ageing secrets" with the internet. Through her TikTok account, Brittany brought her aunt to talk about her beauty routine which gives her a youthful look.

Talking to the viewers, the influencer’s aunt revealed three tips that make her look younger than her real age. The three simple beauty secrets shared by the older woman were avoiding using make-up wipes, not stretching your skin and applying retinol lotion daily.

The 70-year-old said, “Number one, first I never stretch my skin," and adding further, she said, “Think of old leather shoes and how they’ll stretch. Your skin will too- it’s leather. Always dab it with a towel. Don’t ever use make-up wipes to wipe off your make-up."

She then talks about how she uses retinol lotion, a beauty product containing vitamin A used for acne, and anti-ageing. She further said that she only washes her face at night. She stated further, “Then I put on retinol lotion. I dab it on my eyes, I do my forehead, and my cheeks, my neck and my chest- and then you know what I’ll do it a second time."

For the diet, she told the viewers to stay “height-weight proportionate" and eat healthy. Earlier she had talked about how indulging in her favourite food from time to time, and living her life also contributed to her looking young. Commenting on this, she added, “Go for it because life is to enjoy".

The post on TikTok has gained half a million views and hundreds of comments. The users expressed their astonishment and awe, with one commenting, “I’m sorry did you say 70?!!! Amazing," and another user wrote, “I am changing my entire life now bye she is beautiful."

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. viral
  2. look
  3. news18-discover
first published:September 04, 2023, 11:20 IST
last updated:September 04, 2023, 11:20 IST