Want To Study In The US? You May Need To Pass The Vibe Check

The internet has been abuzz with thought-provoking insights by Masoud Jasbi, an assistant professor, at the University of California, Davis. In a poignant Twitter thread, he shed light on the unfortunate reality that years of dedication, financial investment, and hard work by students can be dashed within minutes by a visa officer’s arbitrary decision. Jasbi shared the stories of exceptionally talented students, who had earned acceptance to prestigious US universities, only to face visa rejections due to subjective reasons like the officer not feeling a certain “vibe" for no apparent cause.

Calling it “cruelty”, the professor added that clauses like 214b are often used as “blank check” for visa rejection of students. Jasbi began his tweet by saying, “I’m quite used to the cruelty students can face when they apply for a US visa but this one broke me. We offered admission to a stellar, talented & hardworking student. After months of work and hundreds of dollars, an embassy officer saw him for 5 minutes & said no. Why? Short answer: no real reason.”

Detailing about an incident with a student, the professor revealed that he was rejected after he paid for “admissions fees, standardised tests, visa application fee, flight ticket to another country to attend the 5-minute visa interview (no US embassy in Iran) plus accommodation for the trip etc.” Masoud Jasbi claimed that these costs easily add up to a few thousand dollars when the high-paying jobs “in Iran are $200-300” and students can’t afford this amount “to throw away for a 5-minute “no”. And the reason for this “no”?”

Justifying how section 214b is used as a “blank check,” the professor wrote, “There does not need to be any legitimate reason for it. Just that the officer was not getting the right vibes for whatever reason!” He claimed that after being granted admission into a US college, students at the time of visa are asked to prove whether they will return to their home country. While people often prove their intentions of return by showing their family connections, jobs or property in their home country, students from underprivileged backgrounds don’t have the latter two things to prove.

The professor concluded by raising the question, “Moreover, if the US really wants students to go back to their countries after graduation, then why does the law also have paths to jobs and residency like OPT after graduation? Does the US want good talent to stay in the US or not?! Can the government make up its mind?”

So far the post has been viewed more than 10 million times and has been retweeted over 12,000 times. What are your views on this?