Want To Witness Sunset From Space? You Can Thank Elon Musk For This Clip

Witnessing a sunset from Earth is mostly followed by taking snaps and clips. After all, no one wants to miss the mesmerizing moment when it looks like the sun has painted the sky orange and everything feels calm for a moment. But have you ever wondered what this awe-inspiring marvel of nature looks like from outer space? Fret not, the CEO of SpaceX had you covered. Retweeting a clip from SpaceX, the space exploration company he founded, Musk shared a shot of what dreams are made of. Tweeting alongside the clip, “Sunset in space,” Musk let the world see what true beauty looks like.

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) has in the exciting video explained what the viewers were witnessing. “Stage separation at sunset, followed by second stage engine startup, and payload fairing deploy,” the tweet alongside the original clip read. The scene of the rocket flying against the dark abyss of space looks nothing short of a sci-fi movie coming to life on our screens. Check it out here:

Viewers on Twitter expressed their excitement about being able to witness this beauty with their own eyes. To many, this was what peace felt like. For others, they loved the fact that due to the progress in technology, they are able to witness something this marvelous from their screens while being comfortable in their own homes. Some wanted to witness it with their own eyes. “Beautiful I dream to see it with my own eyes,” read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “I love that I get to watch this while eating Cheerios on my couch.”

“Beautiful and scary at the same time. We are protected from the vastness of space by our pretty blue sky but this really puts into perspective what’s really out there,” a user tweeted.

Meanwhile, there were reports that a Saudi Arabian investment fund and an Abu Dhabi-based company are planning to invest in a multi-billion dollar funding round for SpaceX. The funding round was estimated to value the rocket maker at around $140 billion. However, Musk later denied the reports and said they were “not true.”

