Was Dhoni in Zen Mode After CSK's Thrilling Victory Over GT in IPL 2023 Final?

CSK fans must have been singing, “All’s wet that ends well!" as they endured a two-day rain delay before finally witnessing their team triumph in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans. Despite the nail-biting wait and the rain playing spoilsport, the midnight showdown on Tuesday was worth every minute. In a last-ball thriller, with Sir Ravindra Jadeja smashing the winning boundary, the Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious. While the Men in Yellow went wild, bursting out of the dugout to celebrate, Captain Cool appeared to maintain his trademark composure. But was Dhoni truly channeling his inner Zen master after Jadeja’s match-winning heroics?

Well, the online viewers might engage in a playful debate as it appears that the camera froze during the crucial last moments of the match. According to JioCinema viewers, they were treated to the same image of Dhoni on both the second-last and last ball. While the camera failed to capture Dhoni’s live reaction when Jadeja struck the boundary, he remained at the dugout, exchanging words of encouragement with the support staff, silently rooting for the team’s victory.

The reaction from MS Dhoni when Jadeja hit the winning run.He will be crying inside with happiness. pic.twitter.com/tMiTIIgf2H — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023

Fact-check: This is NOT the winning moment, this was a second before and then the camera froze. pic.twitter.com/qrPvtZb8y9— Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) May 29, 2023

Bhai woh camera freeze ho gaya tha. This frame is not around the final ball. Camera froze two balls ago.— Asif Iqbal Shaik (@AS1F_IQ) May 29, 2023

Broadcaster showed the same pic of dhoni at 3 diff occasions whereas his real expressions were not captured/ shown ..#MSDhoni#IPL2023Finals#GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/IUJX60gVbA— Dr. Maulik Modi (@iamthemaulik) May 30, 2023

However, when Jadeja sprinted towards him in jubilation, Dhoni couldn’t contain his trademark calm anymore. With a wide grin on his face, he lifted Jadeja, showing his delight as Jadeja delivered the much-needed breakthrough, fulfilling the hopes of every die-hard CSK fan! Without a doubt, it was the highlight of IPL 2023 when Dhoni erupted in celebration at Jadeja’s match-winning hits.

This happens next pic.twitter.com/WKO3lOvpw8— Telugu Box office (@TCinemaFun) May 29, 2023

Meanwhile, the CSK all-rounder graciously attributed his match-winning hits to the legendary Thala, MS Dhoni. With immense pride, he declared, “I’d like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni. It feels amazing to win my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I’m from Gujarat, and it’s a special feeling." His heartfelt words came after CSK triumphed over the Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a rain-affected contest, adding another memorable chapter to their IPL journey.

Despite rain wreaking havoc on the plans, the ultimate outcome made it all worthwhile, to say the least!