Was SRK in 'Dil Se' Meant to be a 'Creep' All Along? This Twitter Thread is Eye-opening

Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta, has, in recent times, drawn a range of criticism over Amar’s (played by SRK) obsessive behaviour towards Moina (played by Manisha Koirala). He categorically hunts her down from the get-go, won’t take no for an answer and pursues her to death- both hers and his own. Till the last moment, Moina never tells Amar that she loves him, but love is assumed.

While the criticism has been centred around what’s understood to be a romanticisation of this obsessive behaviour- at one point, Amar even forcibly kisses Moina in a sequence that’s best described as assault- now, a Twitter user has introduced a new theory. What if SRK was never supposed to be likeable in Dil Se in the first place? Unlike, say, a Kabir Singh, there was no valourisation of Amar’s behaviour in Dil Se is the primary argument.

The Twitter thread argues that Mani Ratnam deliberately constructed Dil Se so that Amar, who is a government employee working at All India Radio, represents the state while Moina, a suicide bomber, represents the marginalised Northeastern states. The film, then, becomes the harrowing tale of the clashes and the ultimately destructive merging of the two. In the last scene, when the two unite, they are both annihilated.

2/ In Dil Se - while SRK is charismatic - he is a creep on purpose.While SRK has carved a niche for himself being a lover boy, he is no stranger to being the antagonist. There are several times in his early films that he played the role of the psycho lover. Ex: Darr, Bazigaar. pic.twitter.com/2xxm8gONjX — enthu-cutlet in her ✨dil se✨ era ❤️ (@_waabi_saabi_) April 16, 2023

4/ In Dil Se, SRK is a Gov officer from the Centre.Manisha represents the marginalised NE states.Their personal relationship also mirrors the way the Centre behaves with the NE. It denies them agency of choice & assaults them several times. It doesn't respect their wishes. pic.twitter.com/HhsHH7tBHa — enthu-cutlet in her ✨dil se✨ era ❤️ (@_waabi_saabi_) April 16, 2023

6/ Later in Leh, SRK forcibly kisses Manisha.She is visibly triggered. It brings back her PTSD from when the army raped her as an 8 y/o. Many ppl think the movie aged badly & sexual assault was romanticised then. I disagree.This scene was ALWAYS meant to repulse us. pic.twitter.com/hGEfYAbdPd — enthu-cutlet in her ✨dil se✨ era ❤️ (@_waabi_saabi_) April 16, 2023

8/ Cryptically, Manisha says she has no time to marryOn the 1st watch you think she is politely rebuffing SRK's advances. But later, you realise she is foreshadowing the ending. She has signed up to be a suicide bomber for securing independence She knows her time is short. pic.twitter.com/mnQPZmE5eU — enthu-cutlet in her ✨dil se✨ era ❤️ (@_waabi_saabi_) April 16, 2023

10/ SRK asks post marriage, will we still break heads & bones? 👀SRK says one thing is clear though.He will not accept defeat.She will have to make the 1st move to apologise. Then he says once we have kids we won't fight.Manisha scoffs & says they will involve the kids too. — enthu-cutlet in her ✨dil se✨ era ❤️ (@_waabi_saabi_) April 16, 2023

12/ SRK says sure.But on 1 term- all 8 kids must resemble himHe negs her & asks if they'll look like her with her NE features - flat nose & smol eyes. This shows how the Gov wants conformity with the Centre. Annoyed at this racist micro-aggression, Manisha pushes him away. — enthu-cutlet in her ✨dil se✨ era ❤️ (@_waabi_saabi_) April 16, 2023

14/ Manisha: < says seriously > "It's true. I'll die."At this point, SRK (like us) doesn't know she is a suicide bomber. SRK: < joyfully > Really? She: < snaps her fingers > Like this SRK: Who is asking you to die? Just say you love me! She: < shakes her head no and walks away > — enthu-cutlet in her ✨dil se✨ era ❤️ (@_waabi_saabi_) April 16, 2023

16/ On rewatching Dil Se, I find so much nuance to each and every frame and dialogue.There's so much political commentary underneath even the simplest scenes. While the movie "bombed" at box office, IMO, it's a fantastic film worth rewatching 💣 pic.twitter.com/wJEQscqjhn — enthu-cutlet in her ✨dil se✨ era ❤️ (@_waabi_saabi_) April 16, 2023

The Twitter thread has proven to be somewhat divisive, with many people finding it revelatory and others not so much.

Read all the Latest News here