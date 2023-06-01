CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Watch: 2 Men Dance To Famous Amitabh Bachchan Song At A Wedding
1-MIN READ

Watch: 2 Men Dance To Famous Amitabh Bachchan Song At A Wedding

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 12:15 IST

Delhi, India

One of them plays Amitabh Bachchan's character and the other plays Jaya Prada's.

One of them plays Amitabh Bachchan's character and the other plays Jaya Prada's.

The viral wedding video shows two men in the groom’s procession dancing to Mujhe Naulakha Manga De from the film Sharabi.

Once the wedding season starts in India, the internet and social media get inundated with amusing and entertaining videos. The videos of brides and grooms make us all go gaga over them. And now, a video has gone viral in which the groom’s family members are seen dancing to the famous Amitabh Bachchan song Mujhe Naulakha Manga De.

The video shows two men in the groom’s procession dancing to the song from the film Sharabi. One of them plays the character of Amitabh Bachchan and the other plays Jaya Prada. Take a look at the video here:

The video has received over 4 lakh views within just a few days. The comments section has been filled with users’ reactions. One of them wrote, “Agar Instagram nahi hota to aap logo ka talent kaise dikhta, superb! (If there was no Instagram then how would your talent be seen, Superb!).” Another wrote, “Nice video.”

This is not the first time when we have seen the song Mujhe Naulakha Manga De making people groove during the wedding season. Earlier, a video went viral that showed the bride performing spectacularly at her wedding to the famous Amitabh Bachchan song.

The bride is seen executing a solo dance performance on the stage to the superhit song. According to the video, the dance performance took place after the Jaimala ritual as seen by the garland around the bride’s neck.

Speaking of viral wedding videos, a bride and groom’s dance performance to the Bhojpuri song Lollypop Lagelu recently took the internet by storm. Take a look:

top videos

    The video has received more than 31,000 likes so far and users left their comments on the video. One of them wrote, “Getting 36 qualities of 36…I also deserve such a king who can match 36 out of 36 for me."

    About the Author
    Buzz Staff
    A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
    Tags:
    1. news18-discover
    2. viral
    3. viral dance video
    4. viral news
    first published:June 01, 2023, 12:15 IST
    last updated:June 01, 2023, 12:15 IST