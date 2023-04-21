Watch: 29-year-old US Woman Seeks Advice From Dave Ramsay To Clear Her Rs 8.20 Crore Debt

We all hate to fall into a debt trap, be it taking a student loan, home loan, credit card bill or personal loan. Something similar recently went viral on Twitter, when a young woman called into famous American financial advisor Dave Ramsey’s radio show asking for help to pay off her husband’s $1 million (Rs 8.2 crore) debt. The viral video from 2018 was recently posted by Ramsey on TikTok. The video contains the conversation between the advisor and the 29-year-old woman. The woman is seeking Ramsay’s guidance to get rid of the huge debt “without filing for bankruptcy.”

When the advisor asked about the mortgage the woman shared that it is about $2,10,000 (Rs 1.72 crore). Then Ramsey is heard asking about the rest of it to which the woman indicated that the majority of their massive debt was from personal credit card bills and student loans. She also mentioned that both of them had advanced degrees, for which they owe more than a third of the total debt.

The guest said, “$335,000 (Rs 2.74 crore) in student loans — we both have advanced degrees — and then the rest is really credit cards and other loans.”

Ramsey looking visibly concerned then asked her age when she revealed that she was 29 he reacted, “So, what in the world?”

The guest claimed that the majority of credit card loans are by her husband who is 32 years old.

Ramsey continued and asked what kind of advanced degrees they both have, to which she said, “He has an MBA and I have an advanced degree in policy.” She indicated that both of them work for the government, as the exasperated advisor held his hand to his head with a massive sigh.

Ramsey also asked about their household income which she disclosed was about $2,30,000 (Rs 1.88 crore).

This is absolutely INSANE holy mother of god pic.twitter.com/HskGvE3qex— ACE CRISTIAN JAVIER 🇵🇷 (@sportynory) April 11, 2023

In the second clip of the conversation, Ramsey provided the couple with some tough truths but also gave his insight. “You’re in the early stages of being sick and tired of being sick and tired and you should be,” he added.

He continued that he is getting ready to destroy their lives as they know it because their lifestyle is considerably above their extremely good income.

“So you have gotten used to spending like you are in Congress,” he added.

He further gave advice and said, “You are gonna have to not care what anyone thinks, including each other, because you are not gonna spend any money on anything ever for the next three years.”

pt 2 pic.twitter.com/08YywTHOkY— ACE CRISTIAN JAVIER 🇵🇷 (@sportynory) April 11, 2023

Twitter users are amazed by the video and have reacted to it. One of the users wrote, “Greed, selfishness, self-absorbed People have lost their way…”

GREED, SELFISHNESS, SELF ABSORBEDPeople have lost their way… https://t.co/Wya1uxtdck— Toe Cutter… (@Andrew98862303) April 17, 2023

Another user added, “Also hilarious is that this household makes $230k also…but seem to live a bit differently.”

Also hilarious is that this household makes $230k also…but seem to live a bit differently.https://t.co/y3IVlGkj6u— Macroexonomic (@macroexonomic) April 20, 2023

A third user added, “Even the completely illogical can earn ‘advanced degrees’, Remember that.”

Even the completely illogical can earn "advanced degrees." Remember that. https://t.co/aYSVBhkGE0— BuildABot (@BuildABot2) April 17, 2023

Since the video has been shared on Twitter it has gained more than 5 million views.

Read all the Latest News here