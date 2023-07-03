Watch: 6-year-old Plays With Kong Cobra's Tail

The mere thought of encountering a slithering reptile is enough to send shivers down anyone’s spine. Snakes, in particular, have a way of shaking one’s soul to the core, especially for those unaccustomed to their presence. However, the animal kingdom never fails to captivate and intrigue many. A viral video, featuring a 6-year-old child fearlessly holding the tail of a King Cobra, has sparked a debate on Twitter. King Cobras rank among the world’s most venomous snakes. Just one bite from them can release enough poison to kill twenty people.

In the video, the young boy, named Viraj Prashanth, can be seen gripping the tail of the King Cobra in the Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka. As the snake moves, lifting its front part, the child keeps his grip. You can, however, see the mixture of fear and determination on child’s face. It appears that someone off-camera is diverting the snake’s attention, allowing the child to hold on.

The shocking video quickly garnered over 6,000 views, igniting a wave of divided opinions in the comment section. Some viewers expressed concern over what they saw as parental negligence, risking the child’s life for the sake of social media attention.

One user commented, “Extremely dangerous. Shouldn’t put the little kid’s life in danger just to get viewership on social media.”

On the other hand, there were those who admired the child’s skill and bravery. Another commenter remarked, “He is a skillful child.”

Meanwhile, a person had a different perspective, suggesting that the King Cobra in the video might have been devenomized or had its fangs removed, resulting in lethargic and docile behaviour. This user expressed concern about potential animal cruelty, urging the forest department to investigate.

Yet another comment shed light on the cultural context of snake encounters in India. The user stated, “In India, there are kids grabbing and catching these kinds of snakes who are still in diapers. People need to understand that this is their culture. Snakes react upon the chemical reaction of your body. It will never strike a fearless person.”

King Cobras are known to grow up to 18 feet in length and can even stand upright, eye-to-eye with a fully-grown adult. When confronted, they can raise a third of their body off the ground and still advance forward to attack. The venom of a King Cobra affects the respiratory centres in the brain, leading to respiratory arrest and cardiac failure.