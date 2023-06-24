Watch: Adorable Tiger-human Bond Will Make You Want To Have A Giant Cat

The world has so many animal lovers, and sometimes their love breaks the wall of fear. They end up making beautiful familial bonds with their pets. A video of a man playing with a Tiger, yes, a Tiger, is going viral on social media.

The video was posted on Instagram and it is going viral on social media. The post was a collaboration video between two pages called @gulyaet_tigr and @mihail_tiger. In the video, we can see a man who is fearless and comfortable in front of the Tiger. He is seen playing with the animal, kissing it on the nose and tickling it like it is just a cute house cat.

And amazingly, the Tiger is reciprocating the feelings, playing with the man. The Tiger just looks like a big house cat teasing its owner and it is relaxed in the man’s arms. They are surrounded by trees in the background.

The video was posted a few days ago and it has garnered 5.7 million views and 383k likes ever since. People are loving the video but some also seem to give a mixed reaction. Some comments on the post by the viewers read, “Thanks for showing us the right way to kiss a tiger,” “If it was my cat I would do the same,” and “Kiss him also for me… please.”

Some also showed concerns. “One question! How do you disable attack mode on big cats?”

“One day that tiger will forget it’s been tamed to some degree, then what? Disaster: Headlines pet Tiger kills its owner. Leave these animals in the wild, even if you supposedly saved them, and send them to a proper reserve, not a zoo, let them be what it was created to be — wild & free,” suggested another person.