Watch: Afghan Girl’s Passionate Plea For Education Rights Wins Hearts

A video of an Afghan girl talking to her father about her desire to go to school has gone viral. The heartbreaking clip provides light on the difficulties women have endured since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. The regime change has brought a drastic change in women’s lives, and they have been marginalized in public life. The video, which was shared on Instagram by @theafghan, a page dedicated to reporting the happenings in Afghanistan, captures a powerful exchange between the man and his daughter. It begins with the man asking his daughter why she appears upset with him. The little girl responds, “You said that you wouldn’t let me go to school.” The man then explains that he intends to enrol only her brother in school as education is solely for boys.

Asserting her right to education, the girl expresses her disagreement with her father’s statement. She boldly says, “Fighting and destruction are two things that all men are good at.” When asked to elaborate on the destruction caused by men, she challenges her father to witness it firsthand, mentioning Kabul and Kandahar as examples of the places affected.

Continuing her passionate plea, the girl emphasizes that women have not caused any destruction and highlights the importance of girls attending school. When asked about her aspirations, she confidently reveals her desire to become a doctor, an engineer, or a teacher. She further emphasizes, “We need to rebuild our country.”

“In this inspiring video, an Afghan father jokingly tells his daughter that school is only for boys. But this remarkable girl responds with intelligence and conviction, asserting that education is for everyone, regardless of gender,” read the caption posted with the video. It praises the girl’s arguments as a poignant reminder that education is a fundamental right that should be accessible to all Afghan girls.

Afghan women have been denied access to colleges and institutions for over a year owing to Taliban restrictions. This denial not only impedes the personal development of these young women but also hinders the growth of the entire country. This girl’s brave attitude symbolizes the collective voice of thousands of Afghan girls who hope for fair educational opportunities.

The caption further clarified that understanding the context of why the father’s reaction in the video is critical. He played with his daughter to give her the opportunity to deliver an important message. In the complete video, he promises to register his daughter in school and assures her of his constant support for her education.