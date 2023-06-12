Watch: Anand Mahindra Impressed By This Jugaad Vehicle Made From Cot

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has once again captured the attention of social media users with a jugaad video. Known for his influential social media presence, Mahindra often shares funny videos about budding entrepreneurs and enterprising individuals who try to do something innovative. He has once again appreciated yet another Indian jugaad which shows a vehicle made out of a cot.

The video, which was first posted by a user Manjari Das, showcased a man driving a cot attached to a motorised engine at a petrol pump. The cot with three wheels acted like the body of a vehicle and the motorised engine was attached with two more wheels on the front. This unique vehicle was designed with an engine and four wheels.

The clip caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, who reshared it on Twitter.

In his tweet he said that though he thought the cot vehicle to be a ‘prank jugaad’ it could be a live lifesaver in remote areas in extraordinary situations though he warned that this vehicle violates many regulations.

“I must have received this video from at least ten friends. I didn’t RT it because it seemed more like a prank jugaad to get attention and also violates most regulations. But to be honest, I never thought about the application you have referred to. Yes, who knows, it could turn out to be a lifesaver in extraordinary situations in remote areas,” Mahindra wrote, retweeting a post by Manjari Das.

I must have received this video from at least from ten friends. I didn’t RT it because it seemed more like a prank jugaad to get attention & also violates most regulations. But to be honest, I never thought about the application you have referred to. Yes, who knows, it could turn… https://t.co/MmF9rrVqfk— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 10, 2023

Das had highlighted that this jugaad could be a life saver in villages to cater to emergency needs and medical conditions.

The video quickly garnered attention from many social media users, sparking a discussion about the possibilities of jugaad innovations. One user agreed with the video’s message, emphasising there are numerous ideas and designs that have the potential to meet the needs of ordinary people. He commented saying, “Truly said sir. There are plenty of ideas and designs that can fulfill the needs of common people."

Truely said sir . There are plenty of ideas and designs that can fullfill the needs of common people .— Nishant Kumar (@Nishant25353591) June 10, 2023

Another user expressed a similar sentiment, stating, “Won’t meet safety standards of Govt but could be a life saver in remote villages."

Won't meet safety standards of Govt but could be a life saver in remote villages.— J Rajagopalan (@RajagopalanJ9) June 10, 2023

A third user praised the unexpected ideas saying, “It’s incredible how unexpected ideas can lead to groundbreaking solutions."

Absolutely, @anandmahindra! While the video may have seemed like a prank at first, the potential life-saving applications in remote areas are truly intriguing. It's incredible how unexpected ideas can lead to groundbreaking solutions.— Ravindra Nirwal Patil (@RAVINDR41566234) June 12, 2023

Overall, the comments reflect the positive reception of the video and the recognition of jugaad innovations as a means to address various challenges, particularly in situations where traditional solutions may not be readily available or feasible.