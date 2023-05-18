Watch: Argument Over Parking Space Turns Into A Full-Blown Fight In Ghaziabad

At least 10 people were involved in a brawl that allegedly took place over a disagreement about parking space in Ghaziabad. Footage of the incident capturing the full-blown flight has been circulating on social media. It opens to show two people ganging up on another boy, but the matter quickly escalates when more people join in. From pushing to using footwear as a weapon, the agitated people violently attacking each other as onlookers watch in complete horror.

Another angle of the incident shows the fight taking place in front of a society gate. One of the boys angrily banged another on the closed gate causing it to be pushed backward. Meanwhile, another group can be seen dragging a person around a parked car. At one point, viscous punches are seen to be exchanged before a youngster gets caught on camera holding what seems to be a rod.

The police have confirmed that the incident took place in the Abhay Khand area which comes under the jurisdiction of Indirapuram police station of Ghaziabad. In the video, a few onlookers were seen asking the young men to stop their attacks, but the fighting groups do not pay any heed to them.

Watch the video here:

The Twitter page of Police Commissionerate Ghaziabad took cognizance of the fighting video confirming necessary actions were taken against the people involved. In a press release shared on social media, the authorities confirmed they have arrested three men seen in the video of the incident. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, May 16.

Two videos of the violent faceoff had been making rounds on social media. The officials added the two clips were captured on different CCTV cameras installed in the area.

The names of the arrested people were also revealed in the press note shared online. Gulshan Tyagi, 20, Ashish Tyagi, 19, and Krish Saini, 20, have been named as the main perpetrators in the violent faceoff. Though a dispute over parking space is reported to be the reason behind the altercation, the details of how the complication began remain unclear. Further investigation is still underway.