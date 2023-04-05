Watch: Ashneer Grover Reciting Names From 'Ameeron Ki Dictionary' Leaves Internet Amused

Teachers have always been considered to have one of the most significant roles in society as they shape the future of coming generations and often introduce unique ways of teaching. Their exceptional methodologies and techniques often create a stir on the internet. A recent video of former Shark Tank India Judge Ashneer Grover is doing rounds on the internet.

In the clip, Ashneer Grover can be seen highlighting the “Ameeron ki dictionary" (dictionary for the rich) which completely discards the conventional ABC phonics in a viral video with influencer Harshita Gupta.

In Grover’s dictionary, “A for Armani, B for Balenciaga" and a string of opulent brands from A to Z are included. The video shows a boy standing in a classroom connecting different brands with alphabets from A to Z. Check out the viral video:

The caption of the video reads, “Thanks for 1M Likes with 14.3M Views. Ameero ki dictionary. Watch Complete and hit like if you didn’t know about this before."

So far, the video has garnered over 1.2 million views and is still counting more. Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “You missed M for Magic Moments." Another user commented, “B for Blenders." A third user added, “Best ABCD”. One user also wrote, “R for Red Label."

This video has been posted on social media with the user name ‘Kamal Bhardwaj’. This is not the first time, many funny videos are often shared on this page which become trending in a couple of hours.

A while ago, a video of a teacher teaching alphabets with the name of luxury brands took the internet by storm. In another incident, the video of a teacher named Mr Brian rapping the sequence of the English alphabet while singing along with the students created a storm on social media.

