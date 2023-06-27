Watch: Australian Wild Dog Dingo Attacks Woman Relaxing On Beach

Australia’s wild dog dingoes have become a big concern for beachgoers enjoying their time at K’gari (Fraser Island) in Queensland. The number of dingo attacks on tourists has been on the rise, resulting in authorities issuing warnings and guidelines to ensure visitors’ safety. In a recent incident, a woman, who was basking on the beach, fell victim to a dingo bite. Sky News shared a video on Twitter capturing the moment, accompanied by a caption that read, “A dingo has been filmed biting a tourist in Australia. The Queensland Department of Environment and Science has warned of the danger posed by the wild animals."

The video highlights tourists chilling on the sandy beach as a group of three dingoes approach. One of the three dingoes sniffed the woman lying down on the beach before biting her. The woman shouted, drawing the attention of other nearby tourists, who rushed to her help. The animal was eventually chased away by some people.

Watch the video here.

A user mentioned that the authorities have killed the dingo seen in the video. He commented, “The sad part in all this is that the dingo was euthanized (killed)."

While another user commented in favour of the dingoes’ friendly nature. He stated, “Fraser Island? Been there and it’s fine if you give them space and respect."

This is not the first time that the dingoes have attacked tourists in the region. In a similar incident that took place on June 16, a 10-year-old boy was attacked and dragged underwater by a dingo at the same beach. Luckily, the boy’s 12-year-old sister was nearby, and she protected him from further damage. According to the New York Post, the boy suffered puncture wounds to his shoulders and bruises to his collarbone.

The authorities had to resort to humane euthanasia of the animal earlier this month after it had attacked multiple other tourists.

Following the stream of incidents, Queensland’s environment department ramped up patrols to monitor the situation. The dingo, also known as Wangari, is considered native wildlife under Australia’s Nature Conservation Act 1992.