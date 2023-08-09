Watch: Baby Buffalo Chasing Elephant Shows Who's The Boss

Nature has its own way of balancing, the strongest creatures prey on the weak but it is those who are adaptable to changes that survive. When it comes to elephants, the gentle giants noted to be intelligent, only resort to violence for protecting their herd. It is suggested the strongest mammals on the earth are extremely accurate while perceiving threats, which is why this elephant chose to back away after a baby buffalo decided to charge at it. The old video resurfacing on social media captures the baby buffalo closing in on the mammoth creature. The latter’s mother is just a few steps away and is seemingly trying to avoid any unfortunate confrontation with the animal.

As the baby continues to charge towards the giant mammal’s leg, the elephant trots behind, tucking its trunk inside. At one point, the animals go around in circles giving the adult buffalo an opportunity to pull the baby away. The mother separates the two, thereby paving the way for the gentle giant to move ahead. Meanwhile, the buffaloes continue walking in the opposite direction. Take a look at the video here:

A barrage of social media users were left equal parts confused and amused after watching the video. Many expressed they’ve barely watched an elephant trot backwards during a confrontation, while others praised the mammoth for not choosing violence. A user commented, “Elephants are incredibly intelligent and can be incredibly aggressive. If he saw the buffalo as a threat he would have killed it. He is not afraid of it." Another agreed, “Elephants are smart; I’d wager he recognized the little one as playing the same way baby elephants do, and played along with it for a moment."

One more poked fun about what could have been going on in the mind of the Mother buffalo, “Momma chasing the baby saying ‘No, no, no don’t do that. I am so sorry this kid always acting up.'" Meanwhile, there were many who wondered if the elephant backed away purposely or because it was scared. A user asked, “Do you all think the elephant was holding back on purpose, or was it legitimately scared? If it’s the latter that is pretty insane."

The video was filmed by Andrew Cohen at the Kruger National Park in South Africa and was originally shared on the YouTube channel Latest Sightings a couple of years ago.