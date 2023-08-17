Watch: Baby Climbs Down From Upper To Lower Berth; Internet Has Some Questions

The captivating innocence and playful nature of children often steal the spotlight, leaving everyone amazed by their unexpected antics. Viral videos showcasing children’s unique actions are a common sight on social media platforms, drawing attention from audiences worldwide. Recently, a video of a barely one-year-old child embarking on a daring adventure in a train compartment has taken the internet by storm, leaving viewers both delighted and concerned.

In the video, passengers are seen seated in the train compartment as it moves along its journey. Suddenly, a young girl dressed in vibrant orange attire captures everyone’s attention as she begins her impromptu mission. With astounding confidence, she manoeuvres from the upper berth to the middle one in mere seconds. Displaying remarkable agility, she proceeds to swing down to the lower berth, ending her feat with an infectious giggle as she settles comfortably in her seat. Her swift and fearless actions unfold as the passengers watch in a blend of amusement and astonishment.

The video was shared on the Instagram handle “babies_town," amassing a staggering 4.7 million views and receiving numerous shares across various social media platforms. Accompanied by the “Toofan" song as background music, the video garnered mixed reactions from viewers. Many praised the child’s energetic spirit in the comments section, while others expressed concerns about the safety of her actions, labelling it as a result of parental negligence. Some viewers highlighted the potential risks of her playful escapade, considering that she could have easily lost her grip or fallen due to the moving train.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by baby | kids (@babies_town)

Among the comments, one individual expressed their disappointment, saying, “Shame that people are busy making videos and uploading them on social media rather than helping the kid get down safely. I request you to remove the video."

Another comment brought a touch of humour, drawing a comparison to a scene from the movie “Krrish 4."

In defence of the parents, a supportive voice emerged, shedding light on the perspective that parents often possess the wisdom to discern when their child should be stopped. The commenter pointed out that parents are the true caretakers and well-wishers, understanding their child’s behaviours and reasons behind certain actions. They suggested that there might be a valid reason for allowing the child to engage in the act, which could be a regular habit. In the end, the sentiment echoed that parents are always there for their children, prioritizing their well-being and safety.