Watch: Bihar Woman Refuses To Leave Husband, Creates Ruckus On Street After Talaq

A woman in Bihar created a massive ruckus on the street after her foreign returnee husband allegedly divorced her. Footage of the incident emerging from the Jehanabad district shows the female clad in burqa wailing and screaming in extreme agony while making desperate attempts to stop her husband from fleeing. It is suggested the man in question went abroad less than a year after their marriage, only to return four years later to cut ties and divorce the woman. In the viral clip, the husband can be seen leaving the confrontation on a bike, when the woman decides to stop him at all costs. She pulls the man behind from the two-wheeler and grabs him tight while protesting his decision.

“I won’t let you go," she says repeatedly chasing after him before questioning, “Have you forgotten what you did to me for 11 months." There are police authorities present at the scene with whom the woman discusses her grievances. At one point, when another man in a black blazer tries to intervene, she angrily snubs him asking to “Shut up" while also reminding him, “I’m talking to her husband." The foreign returnee is seen trying to get away from his wife but she wouldn’t budge even for a single second. She continues to interrogate the man, “Why is he coming between us, have I married him?"

According to the Free Press Journal, the marital dispute has fallen under the jurisdiction of the village’s Panchayat Samiti. The wife allegedly stayed at her maternal house when the husband was abroad and upon his return to the country, she decided to move in with her in-laws. However, the alleged husband and his family reportedly refused to maintain any ties and refused to accept her. She was locked outside the door for hours after the man expressed, he did not wish to stay with her. The Twitter user who shared the footage of the footage on social media shared, “Bihar: High voltage drama of husband and wife in the middle of the road in Jehanabad. The husband who returned from abroad after four years refused to keep his wife at home. Case of Erki village of Nagar police station area."

Upon watching the clip, a barrage of social media users grew curious to know why the husband made the decision to leave his wife after four years. With over six lakh views, many expressed they feel sad for the woman. However, there were many who advised the wife to seek judicial help to resolve the matter. A user commented, “The police administration is present, some action must have been taken, how will they agree to keep the wife like this? There must be a reason. It is better not to fight on the street and take the help of the law."

पुलिस प्रशासन मौजूद है, कुछ तो कार्यवाही हुई होगी, ऐसे कैसे बीवी को रखने से माना कर देगा. कुछ तो वजह होगीबेहतर है कि सड़क पर ना लड़ कर क़ानून की मदद ले। — Man ki baat🧢 (@vermam13) August 23, 2023

Another wrote, “If that’s the case then this man should be in jail."

अगर यही मामला है तो इस आदमी को जेल होनी चाहिए— AIMIM (HUQ KI AWAAZ) (@aimimhuqkiawaaz) August 23, 2023

One more theorised, “This couple seems to be from a respectable and good family. The husband is not reacting. The wife is reacting so strongly because of her husband’s failure to keep his promise. The situation can be resolved."

This couple seems to be from a respectable and good family. The husband is not reacting.The wife is reacting so strongly because of her husband's failure to keep his promise. The situation can be resolved.— Sufyan Khan (@khanspeaks_) August 23, 2023

Meanwhile, a user added, “Ufffff so sad that woman is desperately fighting for him."

Ufffff so sad 😑 that women is desperately fighting for him 🥲— Guzaarish (@Self_ExiIed) August 23, 2023

Notably, the man in question is identified to be Danish who tied the knot with Shahbaz Zareen in 2019.