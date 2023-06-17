Watch: Bird Crashes Into Aircraft’s Windshield, Leaves Pilot Drenched In Blood

Terrifying moments of a bird crashing into an aircraft’s windshield have gone viral on social media. The incident left the pilot covered in blood. The unsettling footage captures the bird dangling in front of the pilot as he maintains his calm, skillfully handling the aircraft’s controls. Identified as Ariel Valiente, the pilot’s remarkable skills have surprised internet users and they couldn’t help but appreciate him for maintaining professionalism. Despite the distressing situation, he managed to safely land the plane.

“In Vinces, Los Ríos province of Ecuador, a huge bird struck through the windshield of a crop duster plane mid-air. Fortunately, the pilot Ariel Valiente managed to control the situation,” read the tweet posted with the clip.

In Vinces, Los Ríos province of Ecuador, a huge bird struck through the windshield of a crop duster plane mid-air. Fortunately, the pilot Ariel Valiente managed to control the situation.#aircraft #safety #aviation pic.twitter.com/73MeyIaw5s— FL360aero (@fl360aero) June 14, 2023

The incident soon sparked varied reactions from the online community. In his response, a flight instructor highlighted the importance of initial training for pilots.

Notice how his right foot automatically went to the "car's brake pedal"? Classic example of the learning factor of "Primacy". When in a stressful situation, pilots will revert to the first thing they learned. That's why initial training is so important.https://t.co/PZFN9exnWw…— superpilotish (@superpilotish) June 15, 2023

Another user described the scene as something “straight out of a horror movie” and praised the pilot’s remarkable calmness.

Damn straight outta horror movie. Love how calm the pilot is looking, badass.— The Coll3ctor (@The_Coll3ctor) June 15, 2023

A use raised questions about the durability of windshields.

Aren’t windshields made of laminate glass that wouldn’t break with something as small as a bird strike?— RoSh (@rhsm_11) June 15, 2023

One more user expressed empathy for the bird but was relieved that the pilot was fine.

Good that the pilot is okay, but I feel sorry for the bird.— james (@james_8198) June 15, 2023

While no specific details have been provided about the bird involved in the incident, people speculated that it could have been an Andean Condor. The bird is known for its impressive size, with adults having a wingspan of up to 9 feet and weighing as much as 15kg.

In April this year, a similar harrowing incident occurred during the takeoff of a passenger plane at San Andres Island, Colombia. The aircraft had to initiate an immediate emergency landing after a bird collided with one of its engines, reported Mirror. Flames erupted from the engine shortly after the plane had departed from the runway. The incident involved Avianca Airline’s AV9377 aircraft, which was en route from San Andres Island to Bogota in Colombia.

Following the incident, the airlines released a statement on the day, commending the actions of pilots Andres Dallimonti and Felipe Torres. The airline confirmed that all 184 passengers on board the aircraft remained unharmed. To ensure their continued journey, airport staff arranged for the passengers to be transferred to another flight.