Watch: Bird Refuses To Leave Partner’s Side Even In Death

Humans aren’t the only creatures capable of complex emotions like love. This video is here to prove just that. The clip posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda captures a heart-wrenching moment as a bird refuses to leave the side of its deceased partner, showcasing the depths of their bond. In the video, a person off-camera attempts to separate the mourning bird from its lifeless companion. However, the devoted bird fiercely clings to its partner, unwilling to let go. The entire scene in itself is heart-breaking enough. What happens next is something that is not often witnessed. As the footage unfolds, it becomes evident that both birds have passed away. The scene is both sorrowful and touching, a prime example of the deep connection they shared.

The person off-camera buried both the birds together. And if this is not the sign of the remarkable bonds found in the animal kingdom nothing is. The clip also had a tweet along with it, capturing the emotions of the profound impact of loss perfectly. “Love and Loyalty. If you have a heart, it will surely bleed at the end,” the tweet read.

The display of grief and refusal to part ways with a departed loved one strikes a chord with viewers, evoking empathy and compassion. It has also elicited a wide range of emotions and garnered widespread attention on social media platforms. Some people asked whether it was possible for birds to die out of grief and if this was the case. Others wondered if the man recording the video had killed the birds to stage this entire clip. “The other bird was alive..how did it die. Do birds die of grief?” read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “There are several known types of animal cruelty that people do to get views. 1. Quick glue Sticking frogs and lizards in poses 2. Sticking stones and shells on turtle shells before cleaning them comes to my mind. And now 3. killing animals to humanize emotions and drama.”

“Nowadays one can’t find this kind of love and purity. Heart-wrenching moment,” the tweet read.

In another similar video posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, a touching moment of grief was captured. In the 20-second clip, a green parrot is seen perched on a small funeral bed, mourning the loss of its fellow parrot. The depth of the parrot’s sorrow is evident as it sniffs at its lifeless companion, gently prodding with its beak in a desperate attempt to awaken or revive its departed friend. With each futile gesture, the parrot showers kisses upon its companion, displaying an unwavering dedication and longing for their bond to be restored.

Shared with a heartfelt message, the video has resonated with viewers worldwide, evoking a range of emotions and sparking discussions on the sorrow felt by animals.