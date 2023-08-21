Watch: Boy Guiding Dad How To Lie At Parent-Teacher Meeting Is Too Cute To Miss

A parent-teacher meeting or a PTM is a scheduled, formal meeting between the guardians and the teachers of the child, which is conducted by the school authorities. The discussion pertains to the child’s academic development, behaviour, and general progress in school. However, PTMs are often a frightening experience for kids as they tend to worry about getting scolded by their teachers and parents simultaneously. To avoid facing a similar situation, a little boy decided to teach his father how to approach his teacher during a soon-to-be-held PTM in this adorable video.

The video was dropped on Instagram by an account of the kid, named Cheeku Yadav, presumably handled by his parents. “School PTM ki Planning— Jhoot bolne ka Plan (Planning of school PTM - Plan on how to tell a lie)” read the caption. The visual footage, recorded by the kid’s father shows the boy urging his father to lie to his teacher about his eating habits after returning from school.

In the conversation, the cute, little boy begins by saying that during the PTM, his father should not say that he only eats cookies and munchies after coming back home from school and sleeps after that. Instead, the toddler suggests, “You have to say this… He comes from school, eats khichdi, and sleeps. You have to lie.” Apparently, the boy was well aware that eating home-cooked food was better than eating cookies and if his father reveals the information, he would be scolded by his teacher.

The father quickly denies the proposal conveying that lying is morally incorrect, especially when it is true that his son does not eat khichdi and instead enjoys junk food. The kid persists, saying that if his father would not tell the lie, he should remain silent during the PTM and instead his mother would do the lying deed as planned. “Jhooth toh bolna hi padega (The lie must be told),” were the kid’s exact words. The video concludes with his father saying that he would think about what to do later on.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions from social media users. While one user jokingly exclaimed, “Kid can negotiate Russia Ukraine crisis smoothly” another quipped, “Hahaha this kid has made me laugh so much. His innocence!!” Another user, presumably his teacher also commented on the post as she wrote, “Son, there is no need for you to come to the PTM as I have heard from the video. (your class teacher).” The video has garnered over 8.7 million views on Instagram.