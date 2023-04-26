Watch: Boyfriend Leaves His Girlfriend Amid Goons; Video Goes Viral

Relationship videos often make a huge buzz on social media. Sometimes couples win the hearts of the audience with their adorable chemistry, while there are also times they shock the audience to the core. One such video has taken the internet by storm. A recent clip of a boyfriend, who abandoned his girlfriend in a dangerous situation and fled for his life, created a huge stir on the internet. In the video, the woman was mugged on the street by two robbers when he left her all alone. The terrifying incident has been captured on a CCTV camera and has gone viral.

The footage shows the duo walking together as a motorbike approaches them. Soon, one man jumps off the bike to confront them. The boyfriend manages to flee, leaving the girl on her own. In the other part of the clip, the thieves are seen robbing her at gunpoint.

This shocking footage went viral on social media. Several users are seen slamming the cowardly boyfriend for leaving her girlfriend alone at the time of emergency. Few have supported the man and said he did the right thing by running away from the robbers, seeing the soaring crimes in the world.

The caption of the video reads, “OMG left her to die! He can’t be a man! He’s a jerk!”.

The video has been shared on Twitter. So far, the clip has garnered over 1,64,000 views and is still increasing.

Social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Are those guys trying to help her to test her new boyfriend? didn’t pass”. Another user commented, “Maybe he should not have ran, but he definitely should not have tried to stop it. The man had a gun and just wanted the money. Not worth your life”. The third user added, “It’s a good thing for her that she won’t waste any time on him, even if he’s just a friend”. “You know, this is one of the reasons why women have evolved to no longer require a man aside,” added another.

