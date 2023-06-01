Watch: Bride And Groom Exchange Blows On Stage Leaving Internet Amused

A bride and groom left social media users shocked after they started beating each other during their wedding. A video of the duo engaging in a heated physical fight is currently doing the rounds on the internet. Marriage ceremonies are indeed an occasion of joy and celebrations. Tying the knot with your loved one is indeed a special feeling. Both the bride and groom-to-be, along with the guests at the wedding, enjoy themselves at a wedding. But the internet just can’t seem to get over this chaotic wedding.

The video was shared on Instagram on May 29 and it has been gaining traction on the platform. The hilarious caption of the video reads, “Tag someone who is going to get married soon." The clip opens with a bride and groom repeatedly hitting each other. The guests are also seen intervening, in a desperate bid to stop the pair. But neither the bride nor the groom shows any signs of controlling their fury. The reason for their heated fight is a mystery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal lehenga (@bridal_lehenga_designn)

Social media users have reacted to the video in the comments. While many have dropped laughing emojis, others have opined that the video was “fake" and “scripted".

Earlier, a similar video of a bride and groom slapping each other at their wedding also grabbed eyeballs. The clip showed the soon-to-be-wedded pair on stage. The groom was seen trying to force-feed a piece of sweets to the bride. But the gesture offended the bride. She shoved away the groom’s hand and slapped her would-be-husband across his face.

top videos

Kalesh B/w Husband and Wife in marriage ceremony pic.twitter.com/bjypxtJzjt— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 13, 2022

The groom too slapped the bride back. In a fit of rage, they continued blowing strikes at one another as the others present tried to stop them. While the bride pushed the groom off the stage, the latter grabbed the bride’s hair in violence.