Watch: Bride Refuses To Go On Stage As DJ Fails To Play Her Entry Song

Indian weddings are incomplete without a song-and-dance saga that lasts for days. But recently, in a one-of-a-kind incident, a bride refused to enter the wedding hall because her favourite song was not played during her entry. The video went viral on social media, showing the bride’s reaction. The clip has been shared on an Instagram page named “Sach Kadwa Hai" with the caption, “Paise mat dena DJ wale ko!"

In the video going viral, you can see that the bride is all set to go on stage. She is seen in a red wedding lehenga standing under the traditional ‘phoolon ki chaadar’ with a few of her friends and cousins. While walking towards the stage, the bride abruptly stops and refuses to walk further. She is seen getting furious at the DJ for not playing the song properly. She said, “The DJ should have played the song from the start."

Not only this, she also said she had asked someone to inform the DJ. “I will not go on stage," she said after the DJ failed to play her song.

Take a look at the video:

The video has garnered 90.4 k views and tonnes of comments. Where some people supported the bride for her actions and others slammed her for showing tantrums.

Well, a few days ago, in a similar, another bride refused to enter the wedding hall after the DJ didn’t play the song she selected for her entrance into the venue. The video has been shared on the wedding photography page on Instagram named “The Wedding Brigade."

In the clip, the bride is seen standing with her companions and cousins, all set to make her entry. But unexpectedly, the bride stops and says she will not walk any further. As a reason, she says the song she chose for her entry was not played, and she becomes emotional and irritated at the same time. “Watch the video to know why the bride didn’t want to enter the venue. Brides don’t forget to get your bridal entry song ready to avoid last-minute mishaps," reads the caption.

Watch the video:

The video went viral in no time and received mixed reactions from viewers.