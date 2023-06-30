Watch: Bride Touches Groom’s Feet During Garland Ceremony, Internet Reacts

Finding a life partner who appreciates you, loves you, and enjoys being with you may completely change one’s entire outlook on life. A fulfilling and happy existence is frequently thought to depend on finding a compatible life partner. It is usual for individuals to attend temples, pray, and ask for blessings for such a companion. When their wishes come true, they show their thanks by giving food to the gods.

A recent video that showed a lovely moment at a wedding ceremony went viral on social media. The Instagram user brush stories posted the video along with the description “When your 8-year relationship becomes a reality." In the video, the bride is seen touching the feet of his groom on the stage itself during the garland ceremony.

The bride and groom customarily exchange garlands at the ceremony and are showered with congratulatory wishes from everyone in attendance. But in this specific instance, the bride touching the groom’s feet gave the event a moving touch.

See the video here

As soon as the groom puts the garland around the bride’s neck, she kneels to touch his feet. After which the bride gets emotional. The relatives and friends present there can be seen clapping and cheering the couple.

The video is captioned, “Goosebumps moment” and has received more than 1 million likes on social media. The video is flooded with the comments of several users, one of them wrote, “Sanskar”, while another one wrote, “Woman of cultures”.

Moments like these serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of love, respect, and commitment in a relationship.

Another video that went viral a few days back showed a groom touching the bride’s feet during the wedding. See the video

After the formalities, the bride, identified in the video as Diti Goradia, is given a nice surprise when the groom, Arnav Roy, touches her feet. He even touched her feet, and they exchanged a joyful hug. “Our pandit didn’t like this at all," Diti remarked after posting the video to her Instagram account. But when the ceremony came to a close, he said to me, “You are one lucky girl. Wed a man who is your equal in every way. A core memory," the text that has been placed into the video states. The post has been shared a year back but it was still doing rounds on the internet.