Watch: Bride Walks Down Flooded Aisle After Typhoon Doksuri Hits Philippines

A bride in the Philippines walked down a flooded aisle on her wedding day. The flood was caused after Typhoon Doksuri wreaked havoc in the region. Undeterred by the challenging circumstances, the couple, Mae and Paulo Padilla, chose to go ahead with their wedding. Even their guests showed up as they walked through the flooded church to witness the union of Mae and Paulo.

Since being shared on Facebook, the video has gone viral and garnered over 8 lakh views. Social media users were deeply moved by the couple’s determination and love for each other, and they filled the comments section with supportive messages.

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “It’s great, it rained and stormed, it’s okay, nothing can stop it, congrats to the newly wed.”

Another wrote, “It doesn’t matter that there is a flood, what’s important is marriage.”

“Wow Love can move mountain!!! Nothing can really stop,” a comment read.

A user wrote, “That’s a sign that your relationship will be filled with happiness.”

Recalling the scene from the movie Crazy Rich Asian, a social media user wrote, “Like the Wedding March in the Movie Crazy Rich Asian, overflowing with love, best wishes.”

Typhoon Doksuri has wreaked havoc in Bulacan, Philippines, causing flooding and destruction. The storm’s impact has resulted in power outages, significant damage to properties, and disruptions to critical infrastructure in the region. The authorities and communities are working tirelessly to address the aftermath of the typhoon and provide aid to those affected.

In a conversation with local media 24 Oras, Mae said, “When we saw the church, it seemed to prevail over me that no matter what happens, we will continue. It doesn’t matter if we don’t have any guests to come because of our situation. The important thing is that we both are there, our family, our desire to get married."

According to Paulo, their homes, and the roads leading to the church were submerged in waist-high water, and even their car was sinking. However, challenging the difficult situation, the couple made their way to the church to exchange their vows.

“We both crossed several floods. How high we lowered the water just to get out of our houses. Nothing was impossible. Everything that was impossible was made possible by the Lord that day," Mae added.

Mae was surprised and touched by the dedication of the guests who showed up at their wedding. She expressed her amazement, saying that they didn’t expect everyone to be able to attend due to the conditions.