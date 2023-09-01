Watch: BSF Jawan Gets Emotional As Little Girl Ties Rakhi To His Wrist

The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrated with fervour across India, witnessed heartwarming moments as sisters and daughters expressed their gratitude towards security forces who remained dedicated to their duty even on this special day. While the majority celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 30th, some observed it on August 31st. For the valiant security forces, duty took precedence over holidays as they continued safeguarding the nation and society.

Amid their duty, touching stories emerged where sisters and daughters tied Rakhis to soldiers, symbolising their appreciation and respect. One such touching incident recently went viral on social media. Shared on the Twitter account of Vikash Mohta, the clip showcased a soldier patrolling a road when a young girl approached him with a Rakhi in her hand.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, the soldier knelt as the girl tied the Rakhi on his wrist. In an emotional moment, the soldier touched the girl’s feet and presented her with a token of money as a symbol of his affection. The tweet’s caption read, “Basti’s sister made this brother posted in Kashmir happy by tying a Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan. Best wishes. Jai Hind."

कश्मीर में तैनात इस भाई को रक्षाबंधन पर बस्ती की बहन ने राखी बांध कर दिल खुश कर दिया ❤️शुभकामनाएं🤗 जय हिंद🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5eH0jcH07E — Vikash Mohta (@VikashMohta_IND) August 29, 2023

The heartwarming video evoked emotions from viewers, garnering over 50 thousand views and a flood of comments. Some users appreciated the sentiment behind Raksha Bandhan but expressed scepticism about the video’s authenticity. Others believed the video captured the genuine essence of the festival, leaving them deeply moved.

The celebration extended to various corners of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, where schoolgirls and women tied Rakhis on the wrists of CRPF jawans, acknowledging their commitment and sacrifice. The festival holds significant importance in India as it celebrates the strong bond between brothers and sisters, with sisters tying Rakhis on their brothers’ wrists.

Further reports highlighted similar heartening scenes where BSF jawans celebrated Raksha Bandhan at the international border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. They shared the joyous occasion with a group of schoolchildren, underscoring the spirit of camaraderie and unity that the festival embodies.