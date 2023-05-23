Watch: Buffalo Fights With 15 Lions, 3 Hippos In Kenya's Masai Mara

The enormous strength of lions gives them the ability to govern over jungles. They frequently hunt their prey by themselves but when they come across large creatures like buffalo or hippopotamuses, they frequently turn to their pride to carry out the hunt. However, it is not always simple for these strong predators to catch their intended prey. Numerous videos on the internet show the same. And one such video among them is going viral now. In the clip, the pride of lions is unable to take down a buffalo that somehow manages to escape while fighting 15 lions and three hippos. The video was shared on a Youtube channel named Hassanein a few months ago. The video is from Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve.

The viral video of a brave buffalo, who didn’t succumb to the pride of lions and also collided with three hippos, meanwhile, is showcased under the News18 Hindi series, Wildlife Viral. In the first part of the video, the Topi pride (a family unit of lions) are chasing and hunting a cape buffalo. From surrounding the giant horned animal to scratching it with their claws, they tried every possible way to bring their prey down but failed. The buffalo kept running to escape, and due to this, he reached a small stream of a lake that the lions couldn’t enter.

After this, the lions sat around him and surrounded him by staying outside the water. Hippos arrived there at the same time. The hippos then began assaulting the buffalo because they probably did not like the buffalo in their water. However, the buffalo also collided with them, causing them to run away from him.

top videos

Suddenly, the lions broke their siege which they made around the small stream, when they saw a zebra. This turned out to be the golden moment for the buffalo to escape, as he left the stream and went towards its home. More than 2 lakh people have watched this video, and many more have commented with their thoughts.

A person said that the buffalo’s final walk appeared to be that of a victor as it emerged from the water.