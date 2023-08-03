Watch: Canadian Beauty Influencer Stuns Netizens With 'Face Tape' Transformation

Ageing is an inevitable phenomenon for humans which becomes evident on our skin with time. With the advent of new fashion products and techniques, it has become possible to hide the age of many who possess unhealthy skin. One such hack to do the same has been discovered by a Canadian resident Chloe Waters, a social media health and beauty influencer. She regularly creates and shares content related to makeup, skincare, healthcare and other beauty-related topics. Recently, one of the videos which she posted on Instagram has now gone viral. In this, she showcases how you can hide the old age signs from your face and look young. “All you need is a face tape”, Chloe Waters said in her video.

“This is how I face my tapes,” wrote Chloe Waters in her viral post.

Chloe Waters has uploaded a video on Tiktok and Instagram where she starts looking young after she faces her tape. This shocked the netizens and they began doubting this technique. At the start of the viral video, Chloe Waters looks old with wrinkles on her face. But as soon as she tapes her face with a face tape, she somehow starts looking young. Some of the viewers started calling it a façade and said that she must be using filters to look young in the video. The clip has amassed 3.4 million views on Instagram. She has uploaded several videos on Face Tape and in one of her videos she told that this tape merely costs £16 (Rs 1680)

After watching the video, one of the users was so shocked by this transformation that he asked the people to assure him that this was not true.

“Can someone please assure me it’s edited so that I can sleep peacefully?”

While others were confident that the video was edited as they could see some noticeable changes in her nose at the end of the clip.

“It’s a filter, watch her nose”.

Frustrated by the criticism, Chloe Waters uploaded another video, two weeks later in which the social media influencer says that she is not running a scam but rather helping people. She also asks her viewers to not buy face tapes if they don’t want to. In the video, Chloe Waters demonstrates the same technique by using her hands to prove the authenticity of face tape.

She also said that people are acting like she is forcing them to buy Face Tapes.