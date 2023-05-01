Watch: Cars Swept Away As Hyderabad Grapples With Heavy Rain

“Stay safe folks! A massive storm has hit Hyderabad.” This was the sentiment on social media when the City Of Nawabs witnessed heavy rainfall and powerful thunderstorms. From powercut to cars getting washed away, pictures and videos of stormy winds and intense downpours are ruling social media platforms. The city and several other districts were under red alert as the downpour refused to subside, leaving the concrete streets and low-lying areas overflowed with water. LB Nagar, Uppal, Khairtabad, and Miyapur, were among the many areas that braved the extreme rainfall.

“#HyderabadRains" was also among the top trends on Twitter. People were scared to see “Nature’s BEAST mode".

“This is scary now! 4th instance that untimely #rain and powerful #thunderstorms lashed in #Hyderabad,” wrote one while another tweeted: “Welcome to Hyderabad, when it rains. Even Cars are dancing in Rains. #HyderabadRains.”

Welcome to Hyderabad, when it rainsEven Cars are dancing in Rains 🤣😂#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/FgIrIMh1hv— Sunaina Bhola (@sunaina_bhola) April 29, 2023

A user shared a clip of the city braving thunderstorms and wrote: “Look at the intensity of the gust! I recorded this in the financial district. #HyderabadRains #Hyderabad #thunderstorm #rain #Weather.” Another tweet read: “Never witnessed this kind of rain in my weather blogging.”

Never Witnessed This Kind of Rain in my weather Blogging 🤐⛈️💨⚡📍Jeedimetla, Quthbullapur.#Hyderabadrains pic.twitter.com/4MnIL1EsJL — Hyderabad Rains (@Hyderabadrains) April 25, 2023

One such footage that has originated from a Begumpet colony showcases the extreme weather condition and storm that lashed the city. “Begumpet right now. Stay safe folks! A massive storm has hit Hyderabad! I don’t remember seeing this level of unseasonal rain,” wrote a user.

Begumpet right now 🤯Stay safe folks! Massive storm has hit #Hyderabad! I don't remember seeing this level of unseasonal rain.#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/2LR8SHPHxs — Anuj Gurwara (@AnujGurwara) April 30, 2023

Another shared glimpses of one of the most buzzing areas of the city, “Mind Space Bus stop this morning after short spells of unseasonal rain. The part of the Jubilee Hills-Gachibowli stretches in Hyderabad where a major chunk of infrastructure and development funds are spent. One can imagine the plight of (us) people staying in other parts of Hyderabad.”

Mind Space Bus stop this morning after short spells of unseasonal rain. The part of the Jubilee Hills-Gachibowli stretch in Hyderabad where major chunk of infrastructure & development funds are spent.One can imagine the plight of (us) people staying in other parts of Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/E5MBekVeFU — Sumiran Komarraju (@SumiranKV) April 29, 2023

Here are some more visuals from Hyderabad:

Rain Water on Hyderabad roads, near Q city, Nanak Ram guda pic.twitter.com/bllRuHkA5I— తస్సిత (𝕋𝕒𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕥𝕙𝕒) (@TassithaR) April 25, 2023

A section of users who were left extremely irate by the poor infrastructure and conditions of the streets expressed their disappointment on social media. Some attested to the fact that power outages have resulted in becoming a major inconvenience to the residents. A user wrote, “Numerous areas of Hyderabad suffering severe power cuts of up to 7-8 hours. Living on one of the so-called best roads in the city, but having the experience of living in a village. This city is no stranger to rain, still no long-term solutions.”

Numerous areas of #Hyderabad suffering severe power cuts of up to 7-8 hours. Living on one of the so called best roads it the city, but having the experience of living in a village. This city is no stranger to rain; still no long term solutions @BRSparty.— mimi (@simisaywhat) May 1, 2023

The Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, shared an update on the heavy rainfall and tweeted: “Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city. All emergency teams and officers are on field and alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless needed. Dial GHMC Online control room on 040-21111111, for any rain-related issues and assistance.”

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city. All emergency teams and officers are on field & alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless needed. Dial @GHMCOnline control room on 040-21111111, for any rain-related issues and assistance. @KTRBRS @Director_EVDM— Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) April 30, 2023

Telangana Today reports that the municipal corporation deployed Disaster Response Force (DRF) to ensure the safety of citizens. The meteorological department has reportedly predicted the pouring can likely continue for the next two days.

Read all the Latest News here