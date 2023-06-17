Watch: Cat Changes Pet-Cam's Angle To Catch Mischievous Dog Red-Handed

A trait cats often get associated with is laziness, they doze off for longer periods and leave people stunned with their unexpected antics. But felines are more intelligent than they seem to be, and this owner has collected evidence to back the theory. A feline successfully managed to catch a mischievous dog red-handed on a pet camera to show its owner. Monochromatic footage of the incident has gone viral on Instagram, leaving viewers amused.

The video opens with the feline standing right in front of the pet camera placed by the owner. It carefully moves the angle of the recording device toward a dog who’s chewing a remote. The cat’s movement catches the pooch’s attention, it halts for a while. It appears the dog wasn’t able to notice any difference and continues to bite the remote, thereby getting caught red-handed. “The cat really pushed the camera over to show me that the dog was chewing my remote,” reads the inline caption of the viral video.

Watch the amusing moment here:

With over 5.3 million views, the clip has left animal lovers breaking into a massive fit of laughter. The comment section is filled with hilarious reactions, with some theorizing what was on the feline’s mind and others hailing its intelligence. A user wrote, “The cat was like now look at what your dog is doing look.” Another added, “This is right after the cat told the dog it can now eat the remote as he’s out of the picture.” One more said, “He’s trying to get rid of the dog,” and a cat lover added, “Cats are so smart. They choose not to be trained. Because they don’t wanna.”

Meanwhile, a user also added a hilarious context to the clip writing, “You wanted the dog. You. Not me. I told you this would happen."

There were also those who deemed the video as evidence that felines are conspiring to take over the world. A person said, “This why I don’t trust cats,” another agreed, “I’m telling you, cats are trying to take over the world!” The clip also made an animal lover arrive at a bizarre conclusion, “I’m convinced, cats are the older siblings & dogs are the toddlers.”

