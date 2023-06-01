Watch: Cat Discovers Its Human Mom Is Pregnant, Sleeps On Her Baby Bump

They say a pet can sense when something extraordinary is happening, and this video is proof of that special bond. Shared by Twitter handle Animals Being Bros, the clip shows a heartwarming moment between a pet and its human family. The short video opens up with a cat who discovers that its human mother is pregnant and then it tries to spend as much time with her as possible. This endearing clip captures the essence of the profound connection that can exist between animals and their human companions.

The social media page shared the video with a caption that read, “Cat discovered her mommy is pregnant.” Watch here:

Cat discovered her mommy is pregnant.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/28WKvjXiDI— Animals Being Bros (@AnimalBeingBro5) May 30, 2023

This captivating clip showcases the evolving bond between a cat and its human mother during her pregnancy. As the story unfolds, viewers are treated to moments of growing closeness and affection between the feline and the expectant mother. The video also shows the cat’s remarkable reaction upon the arrival of the newborn child.

With over 4 lakh views and 7000 likes, this heartwarming video has struck a chord with audiences worldwide, capturing the beauty of the human-animal connection in the most touching way.

One user humorously commented on the connection between the cat and the newborn. “OMC. The baby and cat photo…”so you’re the heartbeat?” “Yup, you must be the purrrrrr machine I’ve been listening to!” he wrote.

OMC. The baby and cat photo…”so you’re the heartbeat?” “Yup, you must be the purrrrrr machine I’ve been listening to!”— Diana Griesdorf (@Doobeedi) May 30, 2023

Another user took a moment to appreciate the video’s impact. “In a world filled with nastiness and negativity, take a moment to smile," read the comment.

In a world filled with nastiness and negativity, take a moment to smile… https://t.co/NrVXtkSvri— Brooklyn girl in NC (@Bklynheart57) May 30, 2023

Unable to contain their excitement, this user couldn’t help but express their delight at the priceless expression captured on the cat’s face.

OMG, the look on that cat's face is priceless! Congrats to mommy-to-be and her furry companion on the newest addition to their family 🐾👶❤️ Click my profile plz— S.B🍩 (@SB4444376229037) May 30, 2023

“This is very sweet ,it’s funny how animals are so attuned to their people, also very kind to babies or other small animals .They sense they need care," read another comment.

This is very sweet ,it’s funny how animals are so attuned to their people, also very kind to babies or other small animals .They sense they need care…❤️— Debbie kassa (@DebbieKassa) May 30, 2023

In yet another heartwarming tale, let us introduce you to Jaggu the cat and his extraordinary bond with an elderly human companion. This adorable white feline has taken the internet by storm, captivating audiences with his daily adventures and charming antics, all thanks to the loving support of his human family.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CraHSU9IXqH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

top videos

This clip shows the incredible connection between Jaggu and his elderly human companion. As the camera pans, we see the woman gently stroking Jaggu’s fur, their bond radiating with love and tenderness, resembling that of a mother and child. The next scene brings us to the kitchen, where Jaggu eagerly joins the woman as she prepares meals. The woman’s affection for Jaggu shines through as she plants a gentle kiss on his furry head, showcasing the depth of their connection.

Such heartfelt moments show the extraordinary relationships that can form between humans and their beloved pets.