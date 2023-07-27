Watch: Cat Looking After Blind Dog Shows Us True Meaning Of Friendship

Meet Tam, a beloved dog in an animal refuge in Morocco, who has multiple feline friends. Tam, who has been a member of Sara Morocco for about nine years, is known for his beautiful bond with other residents of the shelter. Veterinarians have determined the pooch is blind and suffers from Ehler-Danlos syndrome. A medical condition related to inherited disorders affecting the connective tissues that provide strength and elasticity to the body. Though the pooch struggles with the medical issue, the feline residents have accepted Tam warmly. Footage showing the animals’ inseparable bond has now gone viral on Reddit, leaving social media users sobbing.

In the clip, Tam appears to be relaxing on the grounds of the refuge shelter, while a cat can be seen propped on its hind legs massaging the dog. The feline continues to caress Tam before it moves closer to reciprocate the kind gesture with what seems to be a friendly peck. The animals do not stop their amiable exchange throughout the 10-second-long video which claims the cats in the shelter frequently give Tam such moments of care.

“Every day we witness beautiful connections between our residents. Tam, a beloved member of Sara Morocco for 9 long years. He is a blind dog with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. They graciously gift him with moments of gentle care and unwavering affection," read the caption of the video.

Take a look at it here:

As soon as the visuals surfaced online, it prompted animal lovers to sob over the animals’ affectionate banter. A Redditor who melted after watching the clip commented, “Ah heck, this got me to tear up." Another wrote, “Geez… ‘How precious’ just doesn’t seem adequate." Meanwhile, many were elated to know the dog’s receiving the gentle love it deserves. A user said, “Wow this is beautiful. You can tell the cats love him."

Notably, a majority of people were also unaware that dogs can test positive for EDS too. “I had no idea dogs can get EDS. That’s sad to hear, thankful this doggo is getting tender love and caring," said a Redditor. One more declared, “This cat has a heart of gold." If the clip is anything to go by, it seems Tam is quite appreciative of the gentle caresses he frequently receives.