Watch: Cat Steals Money From Pet Parent's Bag And It's The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

A cat has indeed taken a wad of cash from a bag, which might sound unbelievable at first. However, there’s now a viral video on social media showing the cat’s cunning theft. The video captures the cat’s surprising money-grabbing antics, and in the video’s caption, the cat is humorously labelled as “wanted".

The cat’s appearance is undeniably adorable, featuring a charming combination of white and black fur. The video playfully dubs this feline as the “world’s most adorable cat burglar". Moreover, it showcases the clever method by which the cat deftly pilfered money from a pet parent’s black bag, all while maintaining complete silence, and then made a swift exit from the scene.

In the video, there’s a black bag placed on a chair, which is already open. The cat is captured inserting its head into the bag, pawing at something inside for a considerable duration. Eventually, it emerges from the bag, clutching a bundle of notes in its mouth. Following this, the cat traverses a tabletop, descends to the floor and finally exits through a door. Such actions indeed appear quite astonishing for a cat to carry out.

The video in question was shared on the YouTube channel The Pet Collective. In just 10 hours, it has garnered over eight thousand views. The video is aptly titled Sneaky Cat Steals Money From Pet Parents’ Bag! and lasts 18 seconds, highlighting how this cat executed its theft mission in a remarkably swift 18-second timeframe.

It’s amusing to see the humorous comments YouTube users have left on the video. One user jokingly speculated, “I am sure it is a female cat. She’s ready to go out shopping!" Meanwhile, another user commented on the changing times, saying, “Cats also need money now, what kind of world has it become…" These playful remarks reflect the entertaining nature of the video.

In another incident, a woman, fed up with her cat named Harry’s recurring theft of clothing and food from her neighbours, has resorted to using Facebook to return the pilfered items. Harry, the feline burglar, has been bringing back stolen goods, ranging from underwear to sausages and even a designer shoe, for the past four years. Just in the past week, he’s snatched six items from neighbours in Darley Abbey, Derby. Donna Hibbert, Harry’s owner, believes that Harry considers these items as gifts.