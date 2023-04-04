Watch: Cat Tries To Push Object Off The Table, Owner Teaches It A Lesson

There is a major difference between adopting a dog and a cat. While dogs are quite mischievous in their puppy years, eventually, they can be tamed into following the orders of their pet parent. On the other hand, having a cat in the house is quite the menace, as these furry balls are always up to something, leaving no stone unturned to disobey you. But, if you are a strict pet owner, chances are that you can keep your cats in check. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet that shows a hilarious tactic used by a cat parent to strike fear in the heart of the feline.

The now-viral clip was tweeted on April 2, leaving social media users in splits. “I can’t stop watching this. So Funny,” reads the tweet. The video shows a grey British Shorthair breed of cat sitting atop a table, toying with a mini dispenser bottle. One of the most bizarre habits of a cat is pushing things off a surface. Similarly, this adorable feline too tries to knock the bottle on the floor.

But the watchful eyes of the owner, an elderly lady, catch the cat in the mischief. She whacks a cloth upon another table to catch the cat’s attention. Soon, the whiskered animal takes a few steps back and sits on the edge of the table, turning its back toward the owner, presumably a little scared.

To teach the cat a lesson, the elderly woman then goes on to enact what would happen to the feline, if it disobeys its owner again with the help of a plush toy. She takes another mini dispenser bottle and shoves the bottle to the ground with the toy. Next, she brings a cooking pan, puts the toy in it and acts in such a way as if she is cooking the toy animal.

The cat upon seeing this, seemingly puts itself in the position of the toy. The feline presumably understands that if it defies its owner yet again, the cat’s fate would be similar to the plush toy in the cooking pan. To rectify its behaviour, the meek cat gently pushes the dispenser bottle back into its place with its paw.

The video has sparked numerous reactions from Twitter users. “I love the way cats associate with things. He doesn’t want the stuffed animal toy to suffer. Lol. Including himself,” noted one user. “My cat would not be bullied into this. She would still throw the bottle down,” another troubled cat parent begged to differ. “Lesson effectively delivered, OMG!” quipped a third user.

So far, the viral video has garnered over 2.1 million views on Twitter. Did you find the video amusing too?

