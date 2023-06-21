Watch: Cat Turns Into 'Goalkeeper' While Watching Football Match On TV

Having a furry companion can be the best thing in the world. They are after all the perfect beings to make you smile all day long. Just like this feline football marvel of the internet. An adorable video shared on Instagram has taken the internet by storm. You must prepare for the cutest and most unexpected turn of events as a cat unveils its hidden goalkeeping talents. The video begins with a lively football match playing on a TV screen. As the players pass the ball and shoot towards the net, the camera captures the furry companion’s mesmerizing transformation. With laser-like focus, the cat springs into action. It jumps towards the ball as if possessed by the spirit of a professional goalkeeper.

The display of agility and precision does not just happen once. In fact, the nimble feline leaps and dives, using its swift paws several times. While the actual goalkeeper in the match manages to catch the ball just once, this feline phenom pulls off astounding saves. The caption accompanying the post perfectly captures the essence of this extraordinary spectacle. It read, “Meanwhile the goalkeeper caught it just once, she caught it 7 times. If that is not the definition of a legend, I don’t know what is." Check out the video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kitten memes 😻 | Cat page (@fluffy__kittens)

Social media users were in love with this cat’s goalkeeping skills. To them, it was just too adorable to miss. Many shared the tales of their own feline friends and how they pulled off some extraordinary tricks as well. Others could not help but wonder about the scratches the kitten might have left on the television screen. “Fantastic. Could watch this over and over again!” a comment read.

Another user commented, “I just keep thinking about he’s scratching the screen.”

“Cats can surely be amazing. My little buddy has caught flies in mid-air… multiple times!” commented a user.

“All the laughs will be gone when the kitten is grown and knocks over that television… Cute kitten but train it now or be sorry,” another user wrote.

For a few others, whether the television screen was in trouble or not due to the scratches was a whole other topic, but the feline certainly “saved” all those goals. What are your thoughts on this furry goalkeeper?