Watch: Cat’s Reaction To Man Shaking Its Paw Is Pure Gold

Watching a pet parent train their furry friends is all things fun. The process not only helps you in getting involved in the development of your pets but also educates you on their behavioural pattern. Well, courtesy of the advent of social media, now animal lovers can enjoy their shenanigans through videos, making rounds on the internet. A clip, showing the cute antics of six cats, has created a huge buzz on the internet. The video shows felines’ reactions to a human shaking paws. But among the six, this cat’s reaction has melted the internet’s heart.

The adorable clip was shared by an animal Twitter meme page, just a few days back. The clip opens with six cats positioned in a straight row. A person is then seen gesturing his left hand for a paw shake in sequential order. While the first cat looked a little confused about what was happening, it eventually raised its paw to shake. The second feline quickly rested its paw on the person’s hand. The third one in the row seemed completely lost in its own world, but its kitty cat eyes will honestly win you over.

However, the reaction of the white cat was priceless. Even before the human hand could reach in front of the cat, it kept its paw in his hands. It looked as if the cat didn’t want its human to shake someone else’s paw. It even stepped forward to hug the human. Pointing that white cat out, the user wrote in the tweet, “Ginger cat was like, whatever it is, I’m all in…”

Ginger cat was like, whatever it is, I'm all in…🐈🐾🤝😅 pic.twitter.com/OZ8IviPESL— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) July 22, 2023

In no time, the comments section of the post was flooded with the reactions of cat lovers. Many dog lovers claimed that after watching this video, they felt like getting themselves a kitten. A comment read, “I’m a dog person but this video has me wanting a kitty cat.”

I'm a dog person but this video has me wanting a kitty cat 🙂— Matthew Johnson (@mdj1279) July 22, 2023

Apart from this, the comments section was swamped under the laughing emoticons. So far, the video has been played more than 4 million times.