Watch: Chicken Escapes Death By Cleverly Dodging A Group Of Hungry Crocodiles

When a wild animal encounters a bird, most of the time we expect to see a tragic end for the bird. This video online is proving that this is not always the case. The clip shows a face-off between a Chicken and several Crocodiles. In the short video, we can see that a Chicken has somehow ended up in a place brimming with Crocodiles. Then they all try to have a bite of the Chicken, but it manages to dodge each one of them.

The Chicken hopped over the Crocodiles. The scene is somewhat hilarious as the Chicken hops one by one over the reptiles which are tripping on each other to get a taste of the bird. By the end, the Chicken manages to land in a danger-free zone.

Figen, haters are always attacking you because you're always viral! How do you deal with them?Me: I'm not in danger, I'm the danger!pic.twitter.com/pZZA8AgUse — Figen (@TheFigen_) July 14, 2023

It was posted on Twitter. The tweet read, “Figen, haters are always attacking you because you’re always viral! How do you deal with them? Me: I’m not in danger, I’m the danger!” The video amused the netizens. One of them commented, “This video will soon be a meme; mark my words. “Like me with my everyday tensions Or me and my enemies around me,” another one said. “Figen, the Chicken is dangerous,” a third one commented. “Next time I’m called Chicken, I’ll show them this video!” The video is going viral on Twitter.

Last year in October, another video went viral involving a Chicken and a Crocodile. It was posted on Instagram, which showed the Chicken escaping the Crocodile’s attack miraculously. While the Chicken is standing on the banks of a waterbody, the Crocodile quietly approaches it and lunges; but somehow, the bird escapes its mouth. Reports say that the most amusing part of the video was the Chicken’s indifference to the entire episode.