Watch: Child Fails To Recognise His Mother After Her Makeup, Internet in Splits

Makeup has the power to completely transform your look. If you can nail the art and skills, you, too, can give yourself a great makeover and instantly give a glamorous vibe. Recently, a video has gone viral on the internet where a kid could not recognise his mother after she was all decked up for an event. The clip will leave you chuckling as the mother tries hard to convince her son that she is indeed his mother. The now-viral post has garnered 24.6 million views and made the internet go LOL as they joked about the amount of makeup on the mother.

In the video, a child can be seen crying, while the woman kept convincing him that she is his mother. The child refused to believe that and tried to get away from the woman, but the mother kept laughing and saying, “Mein hi mummy hu (I am your mother)." As the clip progresses, another woman also tries to make the child understand the same thing. The video shows the woman dressed in traditional wear and wearing glam makeup. She hugs her son and tried to coax him but he kept denying it. The text atop the video reads, “Bachha maa ko hi nahi pehchana (The child cannot recognise his mother).” Check out the video here-"

Sharing the video, the Instagram handle @visagesalon1 wrote, “Bacha bol raha hai mumma kaha hai (The child is asking for his mother).”

Many users reacted to the video and joked about the mother putting on too much makeup which led to the child not being able to recognise his mother. One Instagram user joked, “Bacha chhodo husband bhi nai pehchante makeup utaarne ke baad ke ‘yahi ladki thi kya?’ (Leave the kid, even the husband would not recognise his wife).” Another user wrote, “To itna makeup kyu kiya ki baccha hi na pahchan paye (Why did you put on so much makeup that the kid cannot recognise you)?” Another user wrote, “Parlour ka kamal (Wonders of a beauty parlour)!”