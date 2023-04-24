Watch: China’s Fuxing High-Speed Train Will Blow Your Mind

China has made tremendous advances in the field of technology. The primary reason for that is the indigenous manufacturing industry turning raw materials into finished products that lower the cost by a huge margin. One such technological marvel is the Chinese “Fuxing” Smart Train. The high-speed smart train runs at speeds of 350-500 kilometres an hour and the interiors are no less than that of a flight cabin.

China’s luxurious high speed train, I have taken a ride on it before and I must say it’s better than taking a plane. It’s comfortable, spacious, super fast and most importantly punctual! If you ever travel to China, u got to try one to experience. pic.twitter.com/mOuwt9pJff — Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo) April 23, 2023

A video shared by Alvin Foo on Twitter shows the experience of travelling in a Fuxing train. While speed is just one of the fascinating features of the train, the best part is the luxurious cabin for the passengers that are well-equipped and comfortable. The interiors look no less than a first-class cabin of an international flight.

The seats are arranged in personalised pods that can be closed for privacy. Attendants are available to always help the passengers and the pods have innumerable features. The video starts with the passenger boarding the train and receiving a pair of slippers, a towel and a blanket after settling down in his seat. He then shows the independent AC duct that can be adjusted, some snacks, hangers and cup holders. The passenger then reveals that the cabin even has a belt to strap in the luggage.

The passengers get delicious and filling meals. The train is a ‘Smart’ train indicating that it has lots of controls for components in the component to work automatically. For example, pulling a lever outward enables the handrest to lift automatically in case one needs it. The cabins even have a screen that enables screen sharing in offline mode. The seats can be modified into beds by sliding downwards.

The passenger informed in the video that the train runs faster than Hexle trains and takes about two hours less to travel between Hangzhou to Beijing. Charging sockets and USB slots are available too along with the facility for wireless charging.

True— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2023

The video went viral with more than 4 lakh views and over 3.6 thousand likes. The train was so impressive that even Elon Musk was awestruck and commented about it.

