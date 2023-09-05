Watch: Cooking In Clay Pot Goes Wrong As It Explodes And Then…

The advent of modern gadgets has made the cooking process easy. Today, we don’t always need knives to chop the onions, vegetable slicers can now do the same with more safety. New techniques have given birth to numerous new dishes in the world. Before the onset of this modern era, people used to cook their food in clay pots. Earthenware has its own merits like it doesn’t require excessive oil or fats and slow and even heating of the food, hence resulting in healthier and tasty meals. But, you need to practice some precautions before cooking on the clay pot. One of the users on Instagram failed to do so and almost burned herself while cooking in the clay pot. The video of this cooking blunder is now going viral.

Farha Afreen who goes by the name of Homely Corner on Instagram recently posted a video in which she was seen cooking in a clay pot. She poured some ghee and while it became hot she added cumin seeds and curry leaves. As everything was going fine, the clay pot exploded. In the last part of the video, it was seen that the earthenware’s bottom, which was kept on the gas, was broken into pieces. The video has garnered 4.4 million views till now. Through this video, Farha Afreen tried to make people aware of the safety hazards of cooking in a clay pot.

After watching the video, some people said that the earthen pot used for cooking in the video was wrong. It had a thin bottom. Others advised the user to soak the clay pot in water for a night before using it. One of the users after watching the video got disturbed and said, “ New fear unlock “

Another user shared her own experience and said that this has happened to her twice. She later clarified that it was due to the high flame she used while cooking in the clay pot. It is recommended by the experts to keep the gas flame low while preparing the dish in clay pots.