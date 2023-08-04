Watch: Couple Gangs Up On Security Guard After Vandalising Store

The internet is fuming over a video of a couple destroying a store’s property while also harassing the security guard trying to stop them. The visual begins with the woman in a blue t-shirt vandalizing a label placed near the store’s door. To stop the commotion, the security guard quickly intervenes trying to make space and keep the female away. Footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media leaving many frustrated and angry. “Don’t touch me, I’ll assault you," says the furious woman before her husband begins to push the guard.

“Don’t touch my wife," says the man as the couple begins to gang up on the security guard. In a funny moment, the woman repeats her husband’s words “Don’t touch my wife" which has a section of the internet in splits. However, several users came out in full support of the guard accusing the woman of maliciously using the “victim card." The scuffle continues with the couple growing more adamant about not leaving the store property. Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @girak_yinyo_

If the footage is anything to go by, the incident occurred outside a store of The Touchstone owned by CKC jewelers (C C Krishniah Chetty &Co). With over 15.9 million views, a barrage of Instagram users hoped that the “woman was punished" for her misdemeanour. Many also believed the couple deserve the hate they’ve received on social media. A user asked, “What is wrong with this husband and wife? Clearly abusing the power of gender." Another commented, “He’s just guarding the property which is why he’s there for. What’s wrong with this woman? He didn’t even touch inappropriately; he was just protecting the property."

One more wrote, “It seems they both are instigating him to touch! Plus they both touched the guard like 5 times. If they wish to fight, they should do it with the management instead of the poor guard." A user agreed, “He’s not touching you, you’re just simply lying. If you have a problem, talk to the management about it. Why do you have to corner that man?"

The details about what incited the scuffle remain unknown as of yet.